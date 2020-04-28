Gift Cards Market Growing Demand and Supply Analysis 2020

The ‘Global Gift Cards Market Research Report 2020’ study added by ReportsnReports.com provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers in this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical.

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

JCB Gift Card

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.

Segment by Type, the Gift Cards market is segmented into

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Segment by Application

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

This report focuses on Gift Cards volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gift Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Gift Cards

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Gift Cards

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Gift Cards

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Gift Cards by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Gift Cards by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Gift Cards by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Gift Cards

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Gift Cards

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Gift Cards

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Gift Cards

11 Development Trend of Analysis of Gift Cards

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Gift Cards

13 Conclusion of the Global Gift Cards Market 2020 Market Research Report

