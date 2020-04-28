Here’s Why 2020 Could Be Another Big Year for IT Security Consulting Services. Market

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘IT Security Consulting Services’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Accenture (Ireland),Deloitte (United States),E&Y (United Kingdom),Dell EMC (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States),IBM (United States),KPMG (Switzerland),PwC (United Kingdom),Accuvant (United States),AON (United Kingdom),Wipro Limited (India),AppSec Consulting (Sweden),Booz Allen Hamilton (United States),Carve Systems, LLC (United States),CenturyLink Technologies Solutions ,Cigital (United States),Core Securities (Tanzania),Denim Group (United States),Ernst & Young,International Business Machines Corporation,Atos Se,Bae Systems Plc

Nowadays, Information Security has become a complex effort. IT security consulting service helps the organization to access and analyze its IT infrastructure and identify vulnerabilities and possible threats. IT consultant offers their expertise and knowledge and guide organizations in growing and acquiring its IT security capabilities. IT security services are widely used in different industries such as banking, financial services & insurance, telecommunication, media & entertainment, retail and manufacturing among others.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Internet Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Network Security, Cloud Security), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Military and Denfense), Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Government and Public Utilities, Banking)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rise in Demand and Acceptance for Security Consulting Services among SMEs

Technological Advancement in Computing and Processing Technologies

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Complexity of IT Infrastructure

Growing Adoption of Mobile Devices Including Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops

Emergence of IoT and BYOD

Restraints:

Budget Constraints

Opportunities:

Increased Digital Transformation in Developing Economies

Challenges:

IT Security Solution Integration Issues

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

