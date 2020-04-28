IoT in Healthcare Market 2024: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

According to Market Study Report, IoT in Healthcare Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the IoT in Healthcare Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the IoT in Healthcare Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The IoT in Healthcare Market size is projected to grow from US$ 55.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 188.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 174 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 106 Tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the IoT in Healthcare Market:

Agamatrix (US)

Armis (US)

Capsule Technologies (US)

Comarch SA (Poland)

Cisco Systems (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Intel (US)

KORE Wireless (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

OSP Labs (US)

Resideo Technologies (US)

Royal Philips (Netherlands)

SAP SE (Germany)

Science soft (US)

Softweb Solutions (US)

STANLEY Healthcare (US)

Telit (UK)

Welch Allyn (US)

“Systems and Software segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The IoT in healthcare market by component is segmented into medical devices, systems and software, services, and connectivity technology. The systems and software segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Systems and software are the most promising components in the IoT in healthcare market as they create a high degree of smart characteristics and autonomy in the IoT ecosystem.

“Hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics segment to hold the largest market size during 2019”

The IoT in healthcare market by end user has been segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics;clinical research organizations;government and defense institutions; and research and diagnostic laboratories. IoT solutions in the healthcare sector are majorly catered by this segment that consists of hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, as they are the most approached care centers by patients.

Competitive Landscape of IoT in Healthcare Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

1.2 Agreements and Partnerships

2 Market Ranking of Key Players

