Laundry Care Market: Constant Innovation and R&D, Is 2019 to Define New ‘Growth Cycle?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Laundry Care’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC (United Kingdom), Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (United Kingdom), Amway Corporation (United States), Kao Corporation (Japan), S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (United States), LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea)

The Laundry Care market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the adoption of a healthier lifestyle coupled with the increasing concern for hygiene. The growing demand for organic and eco-friendly laundry care products has a significant impact on the market. Laundry care products are getting increased traction among consumers.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Detergents for colors, Bleach, Fabric Whiteners), Application (Residential, Commercial), Form (Cake/Bar, Powder, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Wholesaler/Distributors, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, Grocery Stores, Others), Ingredient Type (Synthetic Ingredients, Organic Ingredients), Source (Synthetic, Organic, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Consumers are Rapidly Evolving and Becoming more Demanding for the Innovative Laundry Care

Increasing Growth in FMCG Industries

Market Growth Drivers:

Increased Consumerism and Rising Number of Players Globally

Growing Health and Hygiene Awareness

Restraints:

Growing Concern of Use of Harmful Chemical in The Laundry Care Products

Opportunities:

Innovation in Packaging to Enhance the Safety of Laundry Care Products

Increase in Purchasing Power of the Consumers

Challenges:

Excessive Alkalies used in Some Detergent can Damage the Fabric

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Laundry Care Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Laundry Care Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Laundry Care Revenue by Type

Global Laundry Care Volume by Type

Global Laundry Care Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Laundry Care Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

