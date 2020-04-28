North America Water Storage Systems Market to grow at 4.4% CAGR during 2019-2024

According to Market Study Report, North America Water Storage Systems Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the North America Water Storage Systems Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the North America Water Storage Systems Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The North America Water Storage Systems Market size is estimated to be US$ 3.4 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 105 Pages, Profiling 17 Companies and Supported with 32 Tables and 26 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the North America Water Storage Systems Market:

CST Industries Inc. (US)

McDermott International Inc. (US)

Containment Solutions Inc. (US)

DN Tanks (US)

Caldwell Tanks (US)

Synalloy Corporation (US)

“Fiberglass segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the North America water storage systems market during the forecast period”

The fiberglass material segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the North America water storage systems market during the forecast period. Fiberglass is a tough plastic matrix and has superior properties such as high mechanical strength, non-deterioration, and non-corrosiveness, which are expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

“Hydraulic fracture storage & collection is the largest application and is expected to drive the market during the forecast period”

Based on application, hydraulic fracture storage & collection is projected to be the largest application segment in the North America water storage systems market, owing to increasing oil & gas activities in the region. Oil &natural gas are important resources, helping countries in North America to meet their demand for energy.

“Mexico is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the North America water storage systems market during the forecast period”

Mexico is an emerging market for water storage systems in the North America region in comparison to the US. Foreign investments are expected to increase in Mexico in the near future, as global players from the water treatment industry are benefiting from the low-cost raw materials and labor, thus making the market competitive. A large number of companies are entering the Mexican upstream sector due to significant opportunities in the power & gas sectors.

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various water storage systems offered by top players operating in the North America water storage systems market.

Product Development/Innovation: A detailed insight into the upcoming materials for the manufacture of water storage systems, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the North America water storage systems market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for North America water storage systems across countries.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the North America water storage systems industry.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the North America water storage systems market.

