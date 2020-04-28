Omega-3 Market to grow at 13.1% CAGR during 2019-2025

According to Market Study Report, Omega-3 Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Omega-3 Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Omega-3 Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Omega-3 Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.1 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.1%. This report spread across 195 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 134 Tables and 59 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Omega-3 Market:

Cargill(US)

BASF (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

Croda International (UK)

Epax (Norway)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Orkla Health (Norway)

Corbion (Netherlands)

KD Pharma (Germany)

GC Rieber (Norway)

Guangdong Runke Bioengineering (China)

Nordic Naturals (US)

Golden Omega (Chile)

Biosearch Life (Spain)

Pharma Marine (Norway)

Polaris (France)

Sinomega Biotech Engineering (China)

HuataiBiopharm (China)

KinomegaBiopharm (China)

Algisys (US)

“The dietary supplement segment is projected to be the largest segment in the omega-3 market, by application, during the forecast period.”

Omega-3 increasingly finds application in dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, and pet food and feed. Dietary supplements are estimated to account for the largest market due to the fast-paced and busy lifestyles; consumers prefer consuming dietary supplements to make sure that they get their optimal share of nutrients, and omega-3 supplements are used to improve the health and performance, wherein athletes are advised adequate intake of omega-3 fatty acids for fit and healthy body.

“The docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) segment to witness the fastest and largest growth in the omega-3 market, by type, during the forecast period.”

By type, the market is segmented into docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and alpha-linolenic acid(ALA). Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is the most important omega-3 fatty acid and playsakey role in the development of brain and retina in infants. The intake of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) helps in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and lowering triglyceride levels.

Competitive Landscape of Omega-3 Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.4 Emerging Companies

2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/Smes)

3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

3.1.1 Progressive Companies

3.1.2 Starting Blocks

3.1.3 Responsive Companies

3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product and Technology Launches

5.2 Investments

5.3 Joint Ventures

5.4 Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

This report segments the omega-3 market into application, type, source, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the omega-3 market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.