Precision Aquaculture Market Forecasts: 14.0% CAGR to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Precision Aquaculture Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Precision Aquaculture Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Precision Aquaculture Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Precision Aquaculture Market is estimated to be worth US$ 398 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 764 Million by 2024,; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 65 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Precision Aquaculture Market:

AKVA Group (Norway)

Innova Sea Systems (US)

Deep Trekker (Canada)

Eruvaka Technology (India)

Steinsvik (Norway)

Pentair AES (US)

Aquabyte (US)

Akuakare (Turkey)

CPI Equipment (Canada)

Lifegard Aquatics (US)

Imenco AS (Norway)

In-Situ (US)

Vemco (US)

Observe Technology

JALA Tech (Indonesia)

Monitor Fish (Germany)

Imenco Aquaculture (Norway)

Omso Systems (US)

Aqualine AS (Norway)

“Market for under water ROVs estimated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The market for underwater ROVs is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024 due to substantial cost savings associated with this technology, and the rising number of aquaculture farms in the European and South American regions. Underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are expected to witness high growth rate in the years to come. Underwater ROVs adoption trend in Western Europe and North America have gained good traction in recent years.

“Market for aquaculture monitoring & survelliance application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The precision aquaculture market for the aquaculture monitoring & survelliance application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is predominantly driven by the increasing adoption of hardware devices such as sensors, RFID tags & readers, and livestock collars for the early detection of diseases in livestock, management of the herd, and identification and tracking of livestock.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 57%,Directors – 29%, and Others – 14%

By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC– 20%, and RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Precision Aquaculture Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Precision Aquaculture Market, 2018

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

4.1.1 Visionary Leaders

4.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.1.3 Innovators

4.1.4 Emerging Companies

5 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

5.2 Business Strategies Excellence (25 Players)

6 Recent Developments

6.1 New Product Launches

6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts

6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

This report covers the precision aquaculture market based on offering, technology, application, and region. The market based on offering has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on application, the market has been segmented into feeding management, monitoring, control and survelliance; and others. Based on system type, the market has been classified into smart feeding systems, monitroing & control systems, underwater ROV systems, and others.Based on region, the precision aquaculture market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW.