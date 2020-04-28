Tonic Water Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Tonic Water’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Fever Tree (United Kingdom),Dr Pepper Snapple Group (United States),PepsiCo, Inc. (United States) (SodaStream International Ltd.),Fentimans (United Kingdom),The Coca-Cola Company (United States) ,White Rock Beverages Inc. (United States) ,Diageo plc (United Kingdom),Monster Beverage Corporation (United States) ,Bermondsey Tonic Water (United Kingdom),Bradleys Tonic Co. (United States) ,Stirrings (United States),Shasta Beverages, Inc. (United States),Thomas Henry GmbH (Germany)
Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated drink which contains quinine as a major ingredient. Tonic water has been originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, now has a meaningfully lower quinine content. It is consumed for its unique bitter flavor. It is frequently used in mixed drinks, mainly in gin & vodka-based alcoholic drinks. It is often consumed with regular content or combined with alcohol or fruit juice. Traditional tonic water comprises added sugar, while diet tonic water contains artificial sweeteners. Diet tonic water holds very less calories. It can be consumed as a mixer with alcoholic drinks or for the crisp flavour and bubbles. The main benefit is to offer rehydration from drinking water. Various types of tonic water is available in the market including regular tonic water, diet tonic water, herb/essential oil-infused tonic water, as well as flavored tonic water and others. Growing inclination towards direct consumption of tonic water and increasing disposable income of people with industrialization & economic growth are the driving factors for the growth of global tonic water market.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Herb/Essential Oil-Infused Tonic Water, Flavored Tonic Water, Others), Application (Alcoholic Drinks (gin and others), Direct Consumption), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online Retailers, Bar and Nightclubs, Others), End User (Men, Women)
Highlights of Influencing Trends:
The growing consumption of gin around the globe
Market Growth Drivers:
Growing inclination towards direct consumption of tonic water
Increasing disposable income of people with industrialization & economic growth
Rising popularity of social media & the internet boosting the demand for tonic water
Restraints:
Low awareness of tonic water
Opportunities:
Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Increasing product launches by key players in the market
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Table of Contents
Global Tonic Water Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Tonic Water Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Tonic Water Market Forecast
