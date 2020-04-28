Tow Prepreg Market to Grow at 10.0% CAGR to 2024 | TCR Composites, SGL Carbon SE, JXTG Holdings, Inc, Teijin Ltd and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Tow Prepreg Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tow Prepreg Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Tow Prepreg Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Tow Prepreg Market is expected to grow from US$ 305 Million in 2019 to US$ 492 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 122 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 82 Tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2764800

Major Vendors Profiled in the Tow Prepreg Market:

TCR Composites (US)

SGL Carbon SE (Germany)

JXTG Holdings, Inc. (Japan)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Porcher Industries designs (France)

Red Composites Ltd. (UK)

Vitech Composites (France)

Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

“Automotive & transportation is the fastest-growing end-use industry of tow prepreg, in terms of value.”

Tow prepreg is gaining importance in the automotive& transportation industry. The automotive industry is researching on the commercial viability of advanced materials and is focused on increasing efficiency by reducing vehicle weight. Several car manufacturers, along with tow prepreg producers, are slowly venturing into the production of tow prepreg-based automotive parts. For instance, in November 2017, SGL Carbon entered into a joint venture with BMW Group for lightweight automotive construction.

More information about Discount (New Year Offers) at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2764800

“Carbon fiber type accounted for major share of the overall tow prepreg market.”

The global tow prepreg market is projected to be dominated by the carbon fiber type during the forecast period. It has better mechanical properties, which is driving its use in many applications. It is possible to produce Class A surface finish on panels with the use of carbon fiber. This fiber is robust enough for handling and processing during the manufacturing process.

“Europe is the largest tow prepreg market.”

The European region is projected to be the largest tow prepreg market with the presence of large aircraft manufacturers, electric car manufacturers, and offshore wind farm installations in the region. The region has presence of commercial aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus. Europe is also home to some of the prominent automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Fiat, and Bentley.

Competitive Landscape of Tow Prepreg Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Portfolio of Product Offering

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Ranking

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Development

5.2 Partnership

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2764800

Research Coverage:

This report covers the global tow prepreg market and forecasts the market size until 2024. The report segments the market –on the basis of resin type (epoxy, phenolic, others), fiber type (carbon, glass, others), application (pressure vessel, oxygen cylinders, scuba tanks, others), end-use industry (aerospace & defense, automotive& transportation, oil & gas, sports & recreational, others), and region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).