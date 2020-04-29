Electronics Recycling Market Overview and Scope 2027

Rapid technological progress coupled with rising purchase ability of people, the global Electronics Recycling Market is likely to witness growth over the tenure of assessment. In addition, rise in the capacity of user interface of various electronic products is likely to boost the market. Extensive use of electronic products has invariably led to the accumulation of electronic waste over time. According to a report by the U.N, nearly 20 million to 50 million tones of electronic waste is produced across the globe. Only a very less part of it, around 20%, is recycled. The electronic waste generated annually is worth more than US$62.5 billion, which is more than the GDP of most of the nations in the world.

Of late, electronic waste has come up as one of the leading threats for the environment. The waste thus generated from electronic products pollutes water, soil, and air. Electronic waste is a highly toxic substance that contains arsenic, lead, mercury, cadmium, and various other harmful substances.

Based on three different parameters, the global electronics recycling market has been segmented. These parameters are type, source, and region.

Global Electronics Recycling Market: Notable Developments

One of the recent market developments related to the global electronics recycling market is as mentioned below:

In May 2019, Aurubis AG penned an agreement to acquire Metallo Group, Belgium-based recycling and refining company. Post acquisition, it is expected that the recycling portfolio of Aurubis AG will be widened. The innovative technological solutions from the Metallo Group will strengthen the recycling strategy of Aurubis AG.

Some well-known organizations in the global electronics recycling market comprise the below-mentioned:

Aurubis AG

Cimelia Resource Recovery Pte Ltd

Sims Metal Management Limited

Zak Enterprises

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd

Good Point Recycling

Global Electronics Recycling Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned restraints, opportunities, and drivers characterize the global electronics recycling market during the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027.