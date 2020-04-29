Increase in the Adoption of Nisin to Propel the Growth of the Nisin Market Between 2019 – 2028

Latest Study on the Global Nisin Market

The recently published report by Transparency Market Research on the global Nisin market offers resourceful insights pertaining to the future prospects of the Nisin market. The underlying trends, growth opportunities, impeding factors, and glaring market drivers are thoroughly studied in the presented report.

As per the report, the global Nisin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and exceed the value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to influence the trajectory of the Nisin market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Critical Insights Related to the Nisin Market in the Report:

The projected output of the Nisin market in 2019

Growth and restraints factors likely to influence the dynamics of the Nisin market

Prospects of the Nisin market in various regions

Parameters expected to nurture the growth of the Nisin market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Nisin market

Nisin Market Segments

A thorough evaluation of the future prospects of the Nisin market across various regions is tracked in the report.

segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biopesticides in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual value of the biopesticides market for 2018 and the estimated market value for 2019 along with forecast for the next eight years. The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The global biopesticides market is fragmented with large numbers of global and local players. Key players include Certis USA L.L.C., Bayer AG, Syngenta International AG, FMC Corporation, Novozymes A/S, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, AGRICHEM, Symborg S. L., Biotech International Ltd, T. Stance & Company Ltd, Summit Chemical LLC, and BioSafe Systems LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, application mapping, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the global biopesticides market along with analysis of business strategies.

The global biopesticides market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biopesticides Market, by Source

Microbial Pesticides

Bt Products Non Bt Products



Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-incorporated Protectants

Global Biopesticides Market, by Product

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bioherbicides

Bionematicides

Others (including Plant Growth Regulators)

Global Biopesticides Market, by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pules

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (including Nursery and Turf)

Global Biopesticides Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Global and regional share of the biopesticides market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by source, product, and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2027

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for biopesticides in countries and sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, and South Africa with respect to different source, product, and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global biopesticides market

Price trend forecasts of the global biopesticides market in terms product

Regulatory landscape, value chain analysis including level of integration, list of key brand and raw material suppliers; and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global biopesticides market

Qualitative analysis on raw materials of biochemical biopesticides and mode of applications of biopesticides

Market attractiveness analysis of the global biopesticides market, by source, product, and application

Key findings of the biopesticides market in each region and in-depth analysis of major source, product, and application segments in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

Important queries related to the Nisin market addressed in the report:

What is the projected value of the Nisin market in 2029? In which region is the concentration of tier 1 companies the highest? How have the evolving regulatory policies influenced the growth of the Nisin market? How are market players expanding their footprint in the global Nisin market? Which end-use is expected to dominate the Nisin market in terms of share and demand?

