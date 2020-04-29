Motoring ahead with the Automotive EVolution in Europe, we are proud to announce Provincie Limburg as the Official Partner for the ‘EV Charging Infrastructure and Technology Expo’

As the Government of Europe advances ahead with technology and innovation in the EV Charging Industry, the Dutch Government announced €5 million subsidies to expand two-way EV charging. The funds will be used in 21 Dutch municipalities throughout Netherlands for loading bays with a total of 472 smart charging points. This will be replicated throughout the region covering Benelux, Italy, Spain, Germany and France. Actively working towards sustainable mobility and climate control, we are proud to welcome Provincie Limburg as our Official Partner, who will not only help us learn from early adopters but share future plans in the right direction. The EV Charging Infrastructure and Technology Expo, scheduled to take place on 30th September till 2nd October 2020 at MECC, Maastricht will discuss the latest developments & innovations, technologies, challenges and opportunities of charging infrastructure in Europe.

The Interactive Expert Panel Discussion will take place on 7th February 2020 at MECC, Maastricht. Thought leaders will address the attendees and media personnel on how electric vehicles play a crucial role in meeting targets on climate change and what are the policies and regulations that the European Government is enforcing to promote and support the use of EVs. The expert panel discussions will address policies being implemented to strengthen smart charging infrastructure. Our core committee will discuss on the following topics in detail:

Accelerating eMobility through efficient charging infrastructure

Steps towards sustainable growth-Government Policies, Rules & Regulations

What works, what doesn’t and what can be improved to escalate the adoption of Electric Vehicles

We are pleased to present a few of our committee members:

Kai Tullius, DG Mobility, European Commission

Bert Klerk, Chairman, Dutch Agenda on Charging Infrastructure

Jan Jaap Van Halem, Procesmanager Climate Agreement, Provincie Limburg

Marc Smits, Senior beleidsmedewerker Mobiliteit, Provincie Limburg

Carla Brugman, Lid van Gedeputeerde Staten, Provincie Limburg

We welcome and invite industry leaders and experts to join us at the Expert Panel Discussion on 7th February 2020 at MECC, Maastricht.

To know more details about the Expert Panel, visit: https://www.mnmexpo.com/ev-charging/expert-panel

To register for the Expert Panel Discussion, visit: https://www.mnmexpo.com/ev-charging/register

