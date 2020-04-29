Protein Drink Market Size: A Guide to Competitive Landscape and Key Players Analysis 2017 – 2025

“

Protein Drink market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Protein Drink market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Protein Drink market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Protein Drink market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Protein Drink vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Protein Drink market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Protein Drink market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Market Segmentation

Global protein drinks market is segmented on the basis of source, packaging, sales channels, end user and region. On the basis of source the global protein drink market is segment in to, whey, casein, rice, egg, milk pea, soy, hemp and others. Whey currently is the most important source of protein available in the market. Protein obtained from whey is shown to promote lean muscle growth and fat loss among athletes and bodybuilders making it extremely useful for post workout recovery. Further, obtaining protein from whey is the most inexpensive technique and has immense potential to lower blood sugar levels, reduce blood pressure and aid in inflammation recovery. Apart from whey casein and egg proteins are also one of the most important sources of proteins representing substantial revenue growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging the global protein drinks market is segmented into, cans, bottles, and cartons. Bottles and carton packaging type segments are expected to represent significant growth opportunities in the overall protein drinks market over the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channels the global protein drinks market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail outlets. Increasing visibility and availability of discounted drinks is expected to contribute towards overall revenue growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets and e-commerce sales channel segments and in turn the overall protein drinks market.

On the basis of area of end user the global protein drinks market is segmented into, adults and kids segments. Consumption of protein drink is observed on a greater extent among athletes and other sports playing consumers which is expected to fuel the market growth of protein drinks over the forecast period.

On the basis of region the global protein drink market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the largest markets for Protein Drink globally attributable to increasing demand for natural and organic drinks specifically those made without artificial colors, flavors, and other additives, extends to energy and sports drinks. The expanding customer base for the sports drinks is expected to fuel the protein drinks market size over the forecast period. Asia pacific protein drink market is expected to represent significant growth opportunities in the overall sports drink market owing to increasing demand for sugar free and light drinks among female consumers.

Protein Drinks Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Expanding consumer base across the globe are adopting healthy living and fitness trends. This is especially followed across developed markets such as North America, Europe and other developed regions where healthy lifestyle has become the new normal thus expanding the consumer base for protein and energy base drinks. Protein drinks have immense health benefits and consumer today are demanding for drinks that aid there overall physical performance which is further expected to result in increasing market revenue in the global protein drinks market. Growing number of manufacturers of protein drinks have pushed themselves into mass channels which is escalating the market revenue generation in the global protein drink market over the forecast period. New products introduction in the protein drinks category is also expected to aid the global protein drinks market in the near future.

Protein Drinks Market Key Players:

Increasing demand for plant based protein drinks is expected to push manufacturers to bring organic and clean label protein drinks across the market channels. Variety of protein drinks have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing protein drinks market include; The Kellogg Company, SlimFast, CP Kelco, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., nutrineo, Orgain, Inc., Powerful Yogurt and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

