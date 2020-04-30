Cloud Email Security Software Market 2020-2026 | Cisco, McAfee, Trend Micro, Panda Security, Websense, Mimecast, Barracuda Networks, Proofpoint

The Cloud Email Security Software Market is expected to grow worth of USD +1105 million and at a CAGR of +8% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Research Insights has recently added a new report to their database, which is titled as “Global Cloud Email Security Software Market, forecast period 2025”. The study has also demonstrated a broad overview of the market players and their strategic business activities, therefore, making them one of the pioneers of the industry.

Cloud email security solutions are secure email platforms used to prevent phishing scams that trick users into divulging privileged information. The platforms, hosted by the cloud email security vendor, also ensure emails containing links to malicious sites or trigger malware downloads are blocked before reaching the end user.

Businesses use cloud email security solutions to prevent data loss and the release of privileges or credentials, and increase endpoint security by blocking malware and other web-based threats.

Top Key Players:

Cisco, McAfee, Trend Micro, Panda Security, Websense, Mimecast, Barracuda Networks, Proofpoint, Appriver, Google, Symantec, Microsoft, Fortinet, Webroot, Watchguard, Sophos, Dell, Silversky, Clearswift, Trustwave

These tools emerged as portions of the secure email gateway market have adapted to the digital transformation and reduced the need for on premise email security tools and appliances. There is some overlap between cloud email security tools and email anti-spam software and email encryption software, but those tool typically serve one single purpose and may be delivered in both cloud and on premise forms.

The geographical analysis done by The Research Insights has crafted five main regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. These have been networked together so as to generate the global market share and a growth statistics that can be accredited to the occurrence of core producers in the region. The competitive landscape of the global Cloud Email Security Software market is described in terms of vital players and their statistics.

