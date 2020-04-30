EV Traction Motor Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2017 to 2026

The EV Traction Motor Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the EV Traction Motor Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the EV Traction Motor Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the EV Traction Motor Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the EV Traction Motor Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=336

What insights readers can gather from the EV Traction Motor Market report?

A critical study of the EV Traction Motor Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every EV Traction Motor Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global EV Traction Motor landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The EV Traction Motor Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant EV Traction Motor Market share and why?

What strategies are the EV Traction Motor Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global EV Traction Motor Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the EV Traction Motor Market growth?

What will be the value of the global EV Traction Motor Market by the end of 2029?

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=336

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT)- a company offering thermal management solutions, made an announcement of the acquisition of the precision-cooling business of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leading player in EV traction motor market.

In 2017, ABB Limited- a MNC operating in the areas of power, robotics, automation technology, and heavy electrical equipment- acquired KEYMILE Group’s mission-critical communication business unit. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of ABB’s communication network’s portfolio. This will also help in extension of revenue-generating opportunities for ABB.

Fact.MR report offers incisive insights into the forecast analysis of EV traction motor market. Request for a report summary.

Manufacturers of EV Traction Motor Focus on R&D to Attain Long-term Profitability

Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are disrupting the automotive space, owing to multiple benefits offered such as optimal fuel efficiency and near-zero emissions at relatively affordable prices. This, in turn, is also providing a significant impetus to the worldwide sales of EV traction motors. Various types of EV traction motors, including permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), induction/asynchronous motors (IM), hybrid motors (HM), and switched reluctance motor, are employed in automobiles based on the automakers’ specifications.

In a bid to comply with ever-evolving performance and efficiency requirements, manufacturers in EV traction motor market are raising their game and investing in R&D to introduce new and unique developments. By focusing on R&D, leading players in EV traction motors market are being able to implement unique technologies, such as advanced power electronics, into their offerings to eliminate the associated drawbacks. Moreover, the EV traction motor industry is extensively focusing on R&D to do away with use of rare-earth metals, which will help in reduction of the cost and complexity of the motors.

EV Traction Motor Market- Research Methodology

The research study on EV traction motor market offers a comprehensive and an all-inclusive analysis of EV traction motor market landscape, which has been diligently compiled using a proven research methodology. The research methodology used during compilation of EV traction motor market report comprises of two phases- primary research and secondary research, which complete the process of compilation of EV traction motor market. The research methodology utilized for compilation of EV traction motor market is a ‘one-of-its-kind’ research methodology that ensures reliability and credibility. Insights and data garnered for EV traction motor market report are also subjected to stages of cross-verification to avoid minor discrepancies.

The primary phase of the research methodology includes interactive sessions with the expert panel and industry participants of EV traction motor market. The secondary phase of the research methodology includes detailed study and analysis of multiple sources, including paid databases, company websites, press releases, and other relevant publications.

Request Methodology of this Report.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=336

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends

Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions

Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas

Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis

Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593