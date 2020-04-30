How Digital Seed helped a plumber increase site traffic by 800%

It seems like every single year, marketing and advertising changed substantially.
The internet has given thousands of people an opportunity to promote their brands, products, and services to millions of users!
Even though SEO has a proven model and a higher ROI, most businesses settle for social media and paid ads for promotion.
SEO requires all the work to be done upfront. Once that’s completed your lead generation will happen non stop! Sounds like a great idea, right?
If you’re looking to hire an SEO expert or a digital marketing company or want to get your hands on some proven SEO strategies, this blog is for you.
Now let me show you how it’s done…
Introduction:
EZ-Plumbing signed up for 12 keywords on May 15, 2016. We applied our strategies to their WordPress site that week.
Before we implement our SEO platform, we take a baseline keyword ranking report. This report was generated on May 14, 2016 using the 12 keywords chosen by our experts and approved by the client.
Shown above you will see that EZ Plumbing started with 2 of the chosen keywords placed in the top 10 positions of Google, Yahoo, and Bing.
We then implemented our platform using the keywords in the above report. We create short descriptions for each keyword and use those to build relevant link to EZ Plumbing.
8 Weeks Later:
The site has now been on the service for 8 weeks. In that 8 week period, the organic ranked keywords and top 10 placements have tripled, and daily traffic flow has more than doubled.
With the new top 10 results, we are seeing an 800% increase in daily organic traffic across 12 main keywords.
Note in the graph below that EZ Plumbing has had its highest amounts of organic traffic in its history.