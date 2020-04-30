IOT In Energy & Utility Application Market By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis Report and Forecast to (2020-2028)

ReportsnReports recently added a new research report on IoT In Energy & Utility Application Market. The report segments the IoT In Energy & Utility Application Market based on form, vertical industry, organization size, and geography. The sector is known as type-based solutions and services. The competition is segmented by the organization’s size into large and small & medium.

The report provides research on the industry's growth drivers, presents market demand, and restrictions. The report states the growth of innovative systems and a movement towards the creation of end-clients. The report covers a review of major and minor features of established market players with a focused value-chain analysis of the IoT In Energy & Utility Application Market. The study focuses on the size, volume, and esteem of the current market, shipment, value, distribution of business.

Key Findings

The global IoT in energy and utility application market stood at $20779 million in 2017. Over the forecast period of 2018-2026, the market is expected to grow with 22.41% CAGR and collect a net total of $ 128229 million.

Market Insights

The global IoT in energy and utility application market is segmented on the basis of technology, connectivity, and end-users. The technology segment of the market is further segmented into hardware, services, and software. The connectivity segment of the global IoT market is divided into cellular and non-cellular connectivity. The various end-users for the global IoT in energy and utility market include areas like oil and gas, water management, mining, electricity and grid supply management, utility and gas management, etc.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global IoT in energy and utility application market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of world. The North American market collected the highest revenue share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S is a major contributor from this region, accounting for almost 32.88% market share of the overall global market in 2016. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific IOT in energy and utility application market is predicted to rise with the highest CAGR by the end of 2026. Also, it is expected to account for a market share of 20% by 2026. The oil and gas sector is the most prominent end-user in this region.

Competitive Insights

Some notable players in this market are Amplia Soluciones S.L, Aclara Technologies, C3 Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Carriots S.L, Davra Networks Limited, General Electric Corp, Energyworx B.V, Grid4c, IBM Corp, Waviot, Honeywell International Inc, Networked Energy Services (NES) Corp, Osisoft Llc, Northwest Analytics Inc, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sap Se, Robert Bosch Gmbh,Silver Spring Networks Inc, Teradata Corp, Symboticware Inc, and Trilliant Incorporated

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

