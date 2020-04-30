Meat Testing Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2018 – 2026

“

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global meat testing market has been segmented as –

Meat Beef Chicken Pork Lamb Others

Seafood Fish Shellfish



On the basis of the test, the global meat testing market has been segmented as –

Microbiological Tests Pathogens Indicator Organisms(Enterobacter, yeast, Mold etc)

Chemical Tests Contaminants Allergens Proximates

Nutritional tests Bone Percentage Nutritional Content Minerals



On the basis of form, the global meat testing market has been segmented as –

Fresh Meat

Frozen Meat

Processed Meat

Cured Meat

Smoked Meat

Canned Meat

Cooked Meat

Poultry

On the basis of technology, the global meat testing market has been segmented as –

PCR

Immunoassay

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Global Meat Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating on the global meat testing market are LGC Science Group Ltd, AB Sciex LLC, VWR LLC, Neogen Corporation, Bio-Check, Genetic ID NA, Inc, Genetic Id Na Inc, International Laboratory Services Ltd, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific S.E., Geneius Laboratories Ltd, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc and Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH amongst others.

Global Meat Testing Market: Opportunities for Market Participants

Increasing health consciousness among the population is putting a deep impact on meat manufacturers, to enhance the quality standards of their meat products. In addition, they are abiding with the rules of the regulatory authorities and have to provide high quality with quality assured meat products to their broad range of customers, which is expected to increase the demand of meat testing instruments and service providers in the coming years. Increasing health issues due to the consumption of meat products is also fuelling the demand for meat service providers in the market. Apart from all the factors mentioned above, the increasing awareness among the population will contribute to the robust growth of meat testing market over the forecast period.

Global Meat Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe account for highest consumption of processed meat products and companies like Geneius Laboratories Ltd, Genetic Id Na, are situated there, it can be anticipated that the demand of meat testing service providers will increase over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific to witness a robust growth rate owing to the increase in health-conscious population and growing food industries. In addition, meat testing market is increasing in Latin America and Middle East Africa owing to its Increasing awareness and establishment of food companies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

