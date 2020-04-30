Mobile SoC Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2017 – 2025

Latest Report on the Mobile SoC Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Mobile SoC Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Mobile SoC Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Mobile SoC in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Mobile SoC Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Mobile SoC Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

The global vendors for Mobile SoC include:

The key players considered in the study of the Mobile SoC market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Mobile SoC is divided by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the APEJ and Japan region dominate the market regarding revenue generation due to the large presence of the mobile phone manufacturers as well as rapidly increasing demand for mobile phones as these region contains the highly populated countries such as India, China, and others. North America is following the APEJ and Japan regarding revenue generation due to the increasing technological advancements in enhancing the smartphone usability and features this factor is responsible for increasing demand for the Mobile SoC. The Western Europe follows the North America market due to the rapid adoption of the new technological advancements in this region followed by Eastern Europe. The MEA and Latin America region are expected to grow at the moderate CAGR.

Regional analysis for Global Mobile SoC includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

