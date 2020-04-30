Parking Management Market 2020 Global Upcoming Business Opportunities, Top Participants, Industry Trends, Analysis Report By 2028

ReportsnReports recently added a new research report on Parking Management Market. The report segments the Parking Management Market based on form, vertical industry, organization size, and geography. The sector is known as type-based solutions and services. The competition is segmented by the organization’s size into large and small & medium.

Global Parking Management Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type, and Application, the 2028 forecast is one of the most emerging and amazingly approved sectors. The report provides research on the industry's growth drivers, presents market demand, and restrictions. The report states the growth of innovative systems and a movement towards the creation of end-clients. The report covers a review of major and minor features of established market players with a focused value-chain analysis of Parking Management Market. The study focuses on the size, volume, and esteem of the current market, shipment, value, distribution of business.

Key Findings

Driven by the global rise in smart city projects, rising demand for advanced license plate recognition (LPR) technology for surveillance and booming automotive industry, the Global Parking Management Market is projected to progress with a 10.93% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Market Insights

The global parking management market is segmented on the basis of parking sites, components, verticals and solutions. The parking site can be off-street or on-street sites. The components segment includes professional services and software. The vertical segments include government and municipalities, corporate and commercial parks, recreation, academia, retail, healthcare, banking, and financial institutions, hospitality and transportation, and other verticals. Market by solutions includes parking guidance and slot management, access control, parking and reservation management, parking fee enforcement and permit management, parking fee and revenue management, valet parking management and security and surveillance.

Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world are regional segments of the global parking management market. Presently, the North American parking management market reigns the global scene, but it is the Asia-Pacific market that is expected to exhibit much promise over the forecast period. Countries in this region are fast progressing, resulting in increased market demand.

Competitive Insights

Major players that are engaged in this market include Amano Mcgann Inc, 3m Company, Cisco Systems Inc, Deutsche Telekom Ag, Cubic Corporation, Gemalto Nv, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), HCL Infotech Ltd, Indigo, Kpasch Trafficom Ag, Inrix Inc, Msr-Traffic, On Track Innovations (Oti) Ltd, Nedap Mobility Solutions, Orange Business Services, Parkopedia, Park, Q-Free Asa, Siemens Ag, Skidata Ag, Serco Group Plc, Swarco Ag, T2 Systems Inc, Synapt (Division Of Prodapt), and Xerox Corporation.

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

