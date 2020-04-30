Silicone Market Growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during forecast period 2020-2026, Focusing on top key players like Dow Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Kaneka Corporation, Evonik Industries AG and others

The global silicone market was valued at $18.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $91.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2020 to 2026. Silicone are polymers that are made up of siloxane. Siloxane is a chain of alternating silicon and oxygen atoms combined with carbon or hydrogen. It is a versatile material, owing to its exceptional chemical & mechanical properties, due to which it provides a more diverse range of applications than any other material.

The electronics companies in Asia are developing efficient luminaries, owing to which there is a surge in the adoption of high-performance silicone. However, rise in prices of raw materials such as silicon & methanol and the need for high energy during the manufacturing of silicone are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Furthermore, surge in adoption of electric cars in developing economies owing to increase in pollution and volatile prices of fuels is creating growth opportunities for silicone manufacturers

Key Players:

Dow Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Kaneka Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Elkem ASA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Arkema Group, Emerald Performance Materials, LLC, BASF SE

The global silicone market is segmented based on type, end-user and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into thin elastomers, fluids, resins, gels and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into building & construction, transportation, personal care & consumer goods, energy, electrical & electronics, paper, textile and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Silicone market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

Trusted current state analysis tools, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis are employed in the report to assess the Silicone market data to deploy a complete overview of the market. Furthermore, this report gives a complete review of the magnitude and application scope of the Silicone market around the world. A detailed overview of the purchasing criteria and difficulties confronted in the Silicone business sector is also elaborated in this report.

