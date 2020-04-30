Wood Adhesives and Binders (Product – Urea-formaldehyde, Melamine-urea-formaldehyde, Phenol-formaldehyde, Isocyanates, and Soy-based; Application – Cabinets, Flooring and Plywood, Furniture and Subcomponents, and Windows and Doors) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020 Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2014 – 2020

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Wood Adhesives and Binders (Product – Urea-formaldehyde, Melamine-urea-formaldehyde, Phenol-formaldehyde, Isocyanates, and Soy-based; Application – Cabinets, Flooring and Plywood, Furniture and Subcomponents, and Windows and Doors) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020 market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The report segments the market on the basis of technology and region and provides forecasts and estimates for each segment. The report also provides detailed forecast and analysis of revenue over the forecasted period 2013 to 2019.

Thermal technology has captured the market for waste to energy due to its ability to reduce the volume and weight of waste. The technology has been popular from many years and majority of waste to energy plants use this technology due to its relatively simple technology and operation. Improvements have been made in thermal technology to reduce the amount of gas contaminants from flue gas and meet the various regulatory norms. Other thermal technology such as Pyrolysis and Gasification has limited use due to their feed selectivity and high cost. Research has been going on to improve these technologies and make them cost effective. Biological technology which consists of anaerobic digestion of municipal solid waste is lagging behind in terms of market share as well as revenue, but the technology is promising in the near future.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographic areas covered in the waste to energy report. European counties such as Germany, Austria, Sweden, Belgium and Netherlands are very much active to promote waste to energy practices and have reduced the amount of waste being dumped or land filled in respective countries. Asia pacific is currently leading the market and country like Japan is very promising with incinerating more than 60 percent of their waste generated and keeps landfill to minimum. Even the transportation of municipal waste to a long distance is not allowed in Japan which provides an opportunity to a large number of waste to energy plants. Other countries like China and India have a great potential for waste generation due to huge amount of waste generated by their large population and the investment in these countries is also increasing to treat their municipal waste and enhance their quality of life. Each geographical region has been segmented further on the basis of the technology and revenue, forecasts and estimates for each segment have been provided over the forecasted period 2013 to 2019.

The report provides a thorough analysis of some key companies such as The Babcock & Wilcox Company, Foster Wheeler AG, KEPPEL SEGHERS, Veolia Environnement, Suez Environment S.A, and Waste Management Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the waste to energy industry with the help of Porter’s five force analysis. The analysis helps to understand the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats from new entrant, threats from the substitutes and the degree of competition in the market. The report also analyses the value chain of the market and the various drivers, restrains and opportunity of the waste to energy market.

Waste to Energy Market: Technology Analysis

Thermal

Biological

Waste to Energy Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

