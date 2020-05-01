Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Outlook 2025

Antithrombotic is a drug that helps prevent the formation of thrombus or clot. Antithrombotic and anticoagulant agents are drugs used to reduce the formation of blood clots by reducing the body’s capability to form a blood clot. These drugs act by preventing the production of vitamin K in the liver. Antiplatelet, anticoagulant, and thrombolytic agents are different types of antithrombotic agents that act through different clotting processes. Arterial and venous thrombosis, the two types of thrombosis, can be treated with antithrombotic drugs.

The three key causes of thrombosis are hypercoagulability, abnormal flow of blood, and injury caused to endothelial cells of the blood vessel wall. These causes result from genetic conditions, inactivity, smoking, blood vessel damage, pregnancy, and obesity. Currently, thrombosis and associated disorders including myocardial infarction, stroke, and pulmonary embolism are primarily treated with off-patent anticoagulant drugs viz. warfarin and heparin. The other form of antithrombotic drugs i.e. aspirin is also off-patent.

With a few patented effective cures available in the market, pharmaceutical companies have ample opportunities to innovate new products. The new drugs could be profitable for them, as the burgeoning world population would ensure steady increase in the demand for such life-saving drugs. The global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high availability of these drugs and chronic conditions associated with thrombosis that require long-term drug administration.

The antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market has been segmented by drug class, application, route of administration, and end-user. Based on drug class, the global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market has been segmented into coumarins & indandiones, factor Xa inhibitors, heparins, and thrombin inhibitors. Based on application, the market can be segmented into atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, artificial heart valve, pulmonary embolism, prevention of blood clots (for example, genetic clotting disorders, stroke, and trauma), and heart attack. All over the world, more than 10 million deaths are caused by arterial thrombotic events every year. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and accidental injuries is a key factor expected to boost the antithrombotic/anticoagulant market during the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, the global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market has been segmented into oral route and parenteral route. The parenteral route segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid onset of action shown by parenteral drugs. By end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Among these, the hospitals segment accounted for a major market share in 2016, while the specialty clinics segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The global market for antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs is also driven by some other factors such as lack of specific substitutes for antithrombotic and anticoagulant drugs, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of thrombosis, and recent developments in the pharmaceutical industry.

Geographically, the global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a high share of the global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market during the forecast period, owing to development of new drugs and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and blood-related diseases in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period owing to presence of high population based countries such as India and China in the region. Both producers and sellers of antithrombotic and anticoagulant drugs will see growth in the region. Most of the times, these drugs are readily available in the market. However, not a single drug is sufficiently effective in tackling the disease and is without any side-effects. As a result, search for newer and better versions of antithrombotic and anticoagulant drugs without side-effects is being carried out by different players.

Key players operating in the global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly & Company, and Pfizer, Inc.