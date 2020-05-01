Computer-assisted Personalized Sedation Systems Market Emerging Trends and New Technologies Research 2017 to 2025

Technological improvements in anesthesiology are well known. These techniques are primarily used to enhance the patient’s safety. Over the years of improvements in pharmaceuticals that followed shorter microprocessor technology and clinical half-lives, which persisted into improvements of current ideas of targeted-control infusion (TCI), computer-controlled delivery systems, closed-loop (CL) anesthesia devices moved from theoretical opportunities into clinically proven relevant systems. The rapid adoption of capnonography and oximetry are two classic examples of early adoption of technology by the medical community. Formation of the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF) indicates experts’ commitment in both terms: technological advancements and patient welfare.

Procedural sedation is one of the essential parts of surgery or any clinical setting of health care, as it is directly related to improvement in the quality of procedures. This also includes managing the patient’s procedural anxiety, fear, and pain. Traditional procedural sedatives given to patients include a benzodiazepine in combination with an opioid. Though these sedatives do not have much drawbacks, some of them have really longer recovery times and a very few of them are difficult to handle during intra-procedural titration. For the last few years, usage of propofol for sedation has been increasing. In some of the developed regions/countries such as the U.S. and Europe, propofol is a highly preferred sedative agent due to its rapid onset and offset activity. It also offers better recovery time and ease of handling during intra-procedural titration.

For example, Sedasys is a propofol delivery system that has been specifically designed for attaining moderate sedation in healthy patients. Generally, this system is used for routine endoscopic surgical procedures performed by gastroenterologists and guided by endoscopy experts. Sedasys is the first medical device approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the category known as Computer-assisted Personalized Sedation (CAPS). The move is seen as a global trend that supports improvement in safety and quality of the sedation practiced by non-anesthesia professionals. A CAPS device has well-equipped monitoring package equally supported by a smart alarm system that can quickly stop the drug delivery if a hostile event in patient physiology occurs during surgery.

The global computer-assisted personalized sedation systems market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Some of the factors driving this market are increase in the demand for surgeries and sharp rise in geriatric population. For example, according to a WHO report, the population of the U.S. would increase by 17% by 2020. Increase in the global elderly population would be directly proportional to the rise in demand for surgical services. Health care professionals and precisely, surgeons need to develop and adopt new strategies without compromising on safety and quality of the service.

This scenario would drive the global computer-assisted personalized sedation systems market in the next few years. Additionally, rise in the prevalence of chronic and acute infections and in the number of road accidents is another factor augmenting the global computer-assisted personalized sedation systems market. On the other hand, high cost of devices, lack of reimbursement policies in developing regions, lack of awareness about new advancements in technology, and shortage of skilled professionals are some of the factors that may restrain the global computer-assisted personalized sedation systems market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global computer-assisted personalized sedation systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years, owing to well-developed health care systems, proper reimbursement scenario, and adoption of new and advanced techniques. North America is projected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Presence of key players, increase in investments in research and development activities by leading players, and alliance of key players with research institutes are some of the factors driving the global computer-assisted personalized sedation systems market.

Some of the major players operating in the global computer-assisted personalized sedation systems market are Johnson & Johnson, Roche Ag, and Pfizer.