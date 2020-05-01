Consumer Biometrics Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like IDEX ASA, Gemalto NV (Thales Group), Suprema, Infineon Technologies AG, Fingerprint Cards AB, CrossMatch Technologies

Global Consumer Biometrics Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Consumer biometrics refers to fingerprinting, facial iris recognition of consumers, which saves consumers and both parties a lot of time and keeps customers satisfied, facilitating online transactions, authentication and many other services.

This report studies the Consumer Biometrics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Consumer Biometrics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Consumer Biometrics.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IDEX ASA, Gemalto NV (Thales Group), Suprema, Infineon Technologies AG, Fingerprint Cards AB, CrossMatch Technologies., IDEMIA France SAS, ZKTeco, NEC Corporation, Touchless Biometric Systems AG, MSYS Technology, Fulcruk Biometric LLC, EyeLock

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fingerprint and Handscan

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Security & Defense

Other

Table of Content:

1 Consumer Biometrics Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IDEX ASA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Consumer Biometrics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IDEX ASA Consumer Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Consumer Biometrics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Gemalto NV (Thales Group) Consumer Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Suprema

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Consumer Biometrics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Suprema Consumer Biometrics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Infineon Technologies AG

3 Global Consumer Biometrics Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Consumer Biometrics Market Size by Regions

5 North America Consumer Biometrics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Consumer Biometrics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Consumer Biometrics Revenue by Countries

8 South America Consumer Biometrics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Consumer Biometrics by Countries

10 Global Consumer Biometrics Market Segment by Type

11 Global Consumer Biometrics Market Segment by Application

12 Global Consumer Biometrics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

