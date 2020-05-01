Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Study on the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2018 – 2028. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market:

Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market in the upcoming years?

Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?

What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market in the near future?

Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market?

The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market in each region.

Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:

The scenario of the global Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market in different regions

Current market trends influencing the growth of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market

Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market

Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions

Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global digital textile printing market are Hollanders Printing Systems, DCC Print Vision Llp, Kornit Digital Ltd, Roland DGA Corporation, Mimaki India Private Limited, Monotech Systems Limited, CNT Expositions & Services LLP, Dover Corporation, D-Gen Inc., Konica Minolta, Seiko Epson, Shenzhen HOMER Textile Tech Co., Ltd, Digitex India Inc., Bordeaux Digital PrintInk, and HGS Machines.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Key Developments

In 2016, Seiko Epson Corporation announced two new hub sites for developing digital textile printing products. The research lab focusing on ink technology is being developed in collaboration with For.Tex.

In 2018, Kornit Digital announced the launch of HD printing technology for the avalanche series with an objective of drastically reducing the cost of printing

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Key Opportunities

Shifting trend towards the use of energy-efficient printing technology, coupled with higher efficiency, is anticipated to ramp up the market in the coming years. This is expected to attract new investments in the market, which will further create opportunities for the players to augment their business in the coming years. Furthermore, the demand for vehicle wraps and home furnishing has increased substantially. This is expected to further create opportunities for market players to strengthen their revenue stream in the coming years.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Europe has a strong foothold in the digital textile printing equipment market. The region is expected to further experience substantial growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing growth of the printing industry. Digital printers are being developed at a significant rate in Europe to meet the demand for high quality data printing. Moreover, the textile industry in Asia Pacific is witnessing a rapid boom. This can be attributed to relatively low labor cost in the region, which is further accompanied by initiatives to augment the textile manufacturing capacity. The U.S. has fairly low dominance in the digital textile printing equipment market but growth prospects are positive for the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate digital textile printing equipment market data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. A detailed analysis of textile printing market is done and conclusions are derived from that to reach a market size of the digital textile printing market. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the digital textile printing market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the digital textile printing market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the digital textile printing market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global digital textile printing market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major digital textile printing market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global digital textile printing market

Analysis of the global digital textile printing market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key digital textile printing market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the digital textile printing market

