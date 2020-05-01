Eczema Treatment Market Demand and Production Overview 2017 to 2025

Eczema, also referred as dermatitis or atopic dermatitis, is a disease which results in inflammation of the skin. Eczema is characterized by rash, red skin, and itchiness. The area of the skin involved may vary from small to the entire body. Few combination of factors such as genetical factor, abnormal function of immune system, environmental factor, defects in skin barrier, and activities may cause the skin to be extremely sensitive. The types of dermatitis are determined by location of rash, severity, and the patient’s history. This skin condition is most common in children and affects adult population as well. The symptoms of eczema vary from person to person. Dry itchy red skin, skin rashes, bumpy rashes, and blisters are the most common symptoms of the skin disease.

The eczema treatment primarily includes steroid creams and moisturizers. In some cases, antibiotics are required if there was skin infection. Diagnosis of eczema is mostly based on physical examination; in few cases, skin biopsy is performed. The eczema treatment aims to control symptoms by reducing inflammation and relieving itching. The treatment includes calcineurin inhibitors, systemic immunomodulators such as cyclosporine, and other options include antihistamines and vitamin derivatives. Recent improvements in the eczema treatment have increased the quality of life of many patients but still large affected population of about 66.3 million patients are left untapped.

The global eczema treatment market is expected to be driven by new product launches in the near future. The launch of Sanofi/Regeneron’s dupilumab is projected to be the first biological for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eczema. This launch is expected to play a major role in driving the growth of the global market. Another key driver of the market growth is estimated to be the continued use of topical calcineurin inhibitors and increased systemic therapies. The highly genericized nature of the eczema treatment is likely to deter the growth of the market.

The global eczema treatment market has been segmented based on type of treatment, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of the type of treatment, the global eczema treatment market is segmented into corticosteroids, emollients/moisturizers, antihistamines, calcineurin inhibitors, antibiotics, immunomodulators, and interleukin inhibitors. The use of corticosteroid therapy is considered first line therapy for adult and pediatric patients. The topical calcineurin inhibitors include tacrolimus and pimecrolimus.

As corticosteroids are first line agents, the segment is expected to contribute a major share compared to other class of drugs in the global eczema treatment market. Based on distribution channel, the global market has been categorized into hospital and retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online or mail pharmacies. Among the end-user segments, hospital and retail pharmacies are expected to contribute a significant market share.

By geography, the global eczema treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. According to the National Eczema Association, eczema affects 10% to 20% of children and 1% to 3% of adults in the U.S. every year. This high prevalence of the disease is expected to lead North America in the global eczema treatment market. The U.K., France, Germany, and Italy are expected to gain market share rapidly making Europe the second leading market for eczema treatment worldwide. India and China are the major countries accounting for a larger proportion of the total prevalent cases around the globe, driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key players operating in the global eczema treatment market are Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Meda AB, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Inc.