Healthcare WLAN Market : Recent Technology Advances, Market Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report to 2024

Technology is making rapid inroads into the healthcare system. Storing the medical history on cloud and having real-time, location-independent access to it has become a key trend in the healthcare industry. Owing to the rapid advancements in the technological sector, many manual processes of the healthcare sector have been automated. Against the backdrop of these developments, the healthcare WLAN market is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2016-2024. A combination of factors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. These range from growing healthcare budgets in emerging economies to rising awareness on the benefits of incorporating technology into healthcare.

Healthcare WLAN Market: Key Drivers

From end-user perspective, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics are focusing on delivering high-quality, accurate services to their clients, owing to which adoption of technology is gaining traction. Although this trend is majorly observed in developed countries, steady economic growth in emerging countries is anticipated to provide an impetus to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Emerging economies, for long, have faced an uphill task in providing quality healthcare services to their citizens. Burdened by high population and limited resources, healthcare services in developing countries have left a lot to be desired. However, consistent economic progress has created a burgeoning middle class that views health and well-being as a necessity rather than an afterthought. Also, access to new wealth has offered these countries an opportunity of revamping their existing healthcare structure. Adoption of technology to offer quality services on a real-time basis is gaining traction in these countries, and it is anticipated that during the forecast period, many emerging countries, especially in Asia Pacific, will witness robust adoption of WLAN technology in their healthcare systems.

Healthcare WLAN Market: Technological Innovation Boosting Adoption

Incorporation of WLAN in technology can also boost attendance rate for GP appointments. Billions of dollars are lost every year owing to non-attendance. Robust adoption of WLAN in healthcare is expected to reduce missed appointments, giving a fillip to the overall market.

In addition to demand from end-users, another key factor that is expected to ramp up adoption is technological innovation. 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless is enabling more healthcare providers to transmit information at a higher speed than previous technology models.

Challenges for Adoption of WLAN in Healthcare

While the global healthcare Wi-Fi market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the future, there are certain challenges that need to be met before this technology becomes all-pervasive. Except for developed and fast-growing economies, awareness and adoption of WLAN in healthcare system is quite low in other regions of the world. Africa, home to over 1 billion people, is lagging in terms of adoption of technology and only South Africa has a robust system in place. Sluggish adoption in Africa can slow down the global rate; however, key players in the market have ample opportunities to tap into fast-growing economies in Asia Pacific.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on consolidating their position by launching innovative products in developed countries. The strategy for developing countries is based around pricing, and collaborating with regional players is a key component of the strategy.