Litho Label Market: Rampant Evolution in the Retail Industry

The packaging industry has evolved itself from meeting the basic requirement of transferring goods from one place to another and a defining factor towards the sale of the product. From being incorporating the modern technological advancement to improved packaging solution, the demand for aesthetically pleasing packaging solution results in the expansion and growth of the global litho label market. Litho label is a type of packaging solution that attract the customer attention. If a product is on the store shelf, it has to sell itself with a glance. Litho label can promote the product effectively due to its complex and five screened graphics.

Getting attention along with the availability of competitors is hard, therefore, litho label is the most effective way to get noticed by the potential customer. Litho label is fed through the machine which apply adhesives and places the label on the corrugated sheet. It helps the product to stand out from the crowd, highlight product features, increase the effectiveness of in-store promotion, build brand awareness, and increase brand value. These litho labels are trimmed into a rectangular size, palletized and shipped to the dock. Apart from the regular litho label, service providers can fulfill requirements of including additional color, UV coating and film lamination. It acts as an added value to the product which not only improves the shelf presence, but also helps in achieving maximum consumer appeal, provide sales information to the customer and increase sales.

Litho label market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the global litho label market are Pharmaceutic Litho & Label Company, Label and Litho Ltd., Edwards Label, Inc, Belllitho, Inc., SA Litho, Superior Lithographics, Inc., CPS Group LTD., Monarch Litho, Inc., CASE PAPER COMPANY, INC. and Fascia Graphics Ltd

Litho label market- Market Segmentation:

The global litho label market can be segmented on the basis of label type, color type, application type, adhesive type and end use. On the basis of label type, the global litho label market can be segmented into full label and spot label. On the basis of color type, the global litho label market can be segmented into CMYK color matches and PMS color matches. On the basis of application type, the global litho label market can be segmented into packaging solution and display solution. On the basis of adhesive type, the global litho label market can be segmented into resin adhesives, dextrin adhesives and hybrid glues. On the basis of end use, the global litho label market can be segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, home care, logistics & transportation, retail stores and others.

Litho label market – Market Dynamics:

One of the important factors contributing towards the growth of the global litho label market is the rampant evolution in the retail sector in terms of hypermarket/supermarket and independent stores. The earlier mentioned display solution is considered as a modern retail packaging solution and is expected to develop along with the progression of hypermarket and supermarket. Manufacturer and retailers are gaining huge traction towards litho label due to its effectively visibility because of its high end graphics which increase the brand value of the product which essentially drive the growth of the global litho label market. Adding to this, the growth of cross border trade along with the increasing high net worth individual (HNI’s) is expected to drive the growth of logistics and transportation, which considered as a high contributing factor towards the growth of the global litho label market.

Moreover, another factor towards the growth of litho label market is the increasing small campaign, wherein litho label is cost effective as compared to other types of labelling solution However, the restraining factor towards the growth of the global litho label market is the adoption of direct color printing, wherein high impact color printing is directly produced on corrugated packaging which reduce the cost at a high difference. Another factor that obstructs the growth of the global litho label market is the size limitation, as the printing parameter approaches 58 X 80 range, multiple label need to be produced which make the process more time consuming and laborious. Furthermore, if the litho label does not apply properly, it can bubble over the surface and does not lay flat, which is expected to be another hindering aspect towards the growth of the global litho label market.

Litho label market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global litho label market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global litho label market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest litho label market due to the increasing consumption of personal care products and packaged foods in the global litho label market. Apart from this, the extensive development of the retail sector in the emerging economies such as India & China, in terms of supermarket/hypermarket is expected to further improve the sales of the global litho label market, which essential towards the increase of the BPS of Asia Pacific region by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024