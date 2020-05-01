Over the past few years the packaging industry has witnessed significant growth with the massive sales of multiwall bags. The need for multiwall bags is gaining traction across various end users such as fertilizer, textile, cement manufacturers etc. Moreover, people are becoming aware regarding environment that in turn bolstered the demand of multiwall bags. Multiple bags are prepared of various layers of kraft paper. The inner layer of the multiwall bags is specially coated and laminated to prevent from the contamination. Multiwall paper bags are becoming popular owing to the customization of the product for promotional purposes.

Multiwall bags: Market Dynamics

Multiwall bags market is driven by the increasing growth of real estate industry in the developing countries as well as in the developed economies. Mainly multiwall bags are widely used in the cement packaging. The sales of multiwall bags gets fueled by the increasing urbanization in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Increasing per capita disposable income along with the changing life styles of the people is expected to fuel the demand of multiwall bags during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the chemical aids in driving significant demand for multiwall bags market. Moreover, increasing growth of organized retail such as super markets, hyper markets is also propelling the growth of multiwall bags market during the forecast period because many companies do not consider normal plastic for the packaging.

In addition, steadily rising demand for grain crop is generating the huge demand for fertilizers particularly in the developing countries which in turn creating the demand for multiwall bags. Moreover, increasing growth of horticulture can create a massive impact in the multiwall bags market. Increasing awareness regarding ecofriendly product is also expected to accelerate the sales of multiwall paper bags in the upcoming decade. Also, government regulations regarding plastic can positively influencing the multiwall bags.

Multiwall bags Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global multiwall bags market are Global-Pak Inc., Bemis company inc, Hood packaging corporation, Dairyland Packaging USA, LLC, LC Packaging, El Dorado Packaging, Lincon Polymers etc. Key players also emphasizing for mergers and acquisitions with the local players to increase the product portfolio and also to penetrate their business into emerging countries.

Multiwall bags: Market Segmentation

The global multiwall bags market is segmented on the basis of application, material type

Based on the application the global multiwall bags market is segmented into:

Construction

Food

Textiles

Fertilizers

Chemical

Based on the material type global multiwall bags market is segmented into:

Plastic

Paper

Multiwall bags Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global multiwall bags market has been divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East. Asia pacific region is expected to remain its dominance in the global multiwall bags market throughout the forecast period. Mainly China, India and other south East Asian countries are enhancing the sales of multiwall bags owing to the rising growth of real estate industry. North America is also a lucrative market for multiwall bags manufacturer owing to the impressive growth in organized retail sector. Europe is also anticipated to register moderate growth during the forecast period owing to the mature market. Latin America can also be considered a beneficial destination for the manufacturers of multiwall bags because Argentina and Brazil are developed in agriculture as well as in the horticulture.

