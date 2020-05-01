New-fangled Strategic Research Report on Digital Payment Market 2020-2027| PayPal, Amazon, Google Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, First Data

The Research Insights proclaims the addition of another new report on account of the global market for 2020-2027. The report is titled ‘Global Digital Payment Market Research Report 2020.’

The Global Digital Payment Market is projected to reach USD +45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of +16% from 2020 to 2027. The market studied is predictable to flourish, owing to the robust proliferation of the internet. The internet penetration rate has been recording a healthy development over the past few years, and is predictable to continue traversing the same trajectory, owing to accumulative investments by internet service providers.

Security is of dominant importance in digital payments. With a multitude of digital transactions taking place via smartphones, the chances of a security breach exist, especially when most of the mobile wallets and banking applications do not deploy hardware-level security, to make online transactions more secure.

Competitive Landscape of Digital Payment Market:

Some key players include PayPal, Amazon and Google. Some of the recent developments in the area are as follows:

PayPal partnered with Synchrony to significantly expand its strategic consumer credit relationship, in 2018.

Visa unveiled the world’s first wallet card. Features of the wallet card range from the capacity to access multiple cards, whether EMV-, contactless-, or magnetic stripe-based, to a programmable on-card display that enables account information.

Some Other Prominent Companies are covered in this Digital Payment Market research report are: Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems, First Data, Fiserv, Global Payments, Net 1 Ueps Technologies, Novatti, Paysafe, Payu, Six Payment Services, Stripe, Total System Services, Wex, Wirecard, Worldline, Worldpay and Yapstone.

Scope of the Report:

The research report tries to comprehend the leading-edge tactics taken by vendors in the global market to offer product difference through Porter’s five forces analysis. It also points out the ways in which these companies can emphasize their stand in the market and upsurge their revenues in the upcoming years. Ongoing technological progressions and the obstinate penetration of Internet in the remote corners of the world are also responsible for the remarkable development of the Global Digital Payment Market.

United States to Account for the Most Significant Share in North America

Digital payment is all set to be the favorite mode of payment for US citizens. For instance, +43% of all shoppers said that their smartphone or tablet is charming their most vital shopping tool. Furthermore, mobile payment is the preferred mode of payment among millennial.

E-commerce sales in the region are also increasing, with the development of digital payment experience. This growth also reflects consumers’ increasing comfort with online shopping, coupled with their growing use of mobile and hand-held devices.

When comparing online/e-commerce payments with card-in-hand payments, digital proved to be the higher growth category, accounting for growth up to +25%, over the last year of Digital Payment Market.

Furthermore, this Digital Payment Market research report has been combined on the basis of reliable analysis of dynamic features of the businesses. It presents a proportional analysis of companies to get a better knowledge about the resources and their effective utilization to accomplish the desired outcome.

In this study, the years measured to approximation the market size of Digital Payment Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Assessed Year: 2020

Estimate Year 2020 to 2027

