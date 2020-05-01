Online Gambling Market Newest Business Analysis, Demand, Traits, Evaluation and Forecast 2027 | 888 Holdings, Bet365 Group, Betsson AB, GVC Holdings, Kindred Group, Ladbrokes Coral Group, Paddy Power Betfair, Sky Betting and Gaming

Sameer Joshi

Online gambling is playing the game over the internet in the hopes of winning. This can include things like bingo, table games, poker, betting, and others. The increasing penetration of high-speed internet along with the smartphone for playing online games from homes and public places are driving the demand for the online gambling market. The rising number of sports betting is also driving the growth of the online gambling market. The growing availability of cost-effectiveness mobile application around the world are leading demand for the online gambling market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. 888 Holdings PLC, 2. Bet365 Group Ltd., 3. Betsson AB, 4. GVC Holdings PLC, 5. Kindred Group PLC, 6. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, 7. Paddy Power Betfair PLC, 8. Sky Betting and Gaming, 9. Stars Group Inc., 10. William Hill PLC

What is the Dynamics of Online Gambling Market?

The online gambling rising demand globally owing to awareness about the latest technology, increase in luxuries lifestyle, and improvement in living standards. The increasing adoption of augmented reality (AR) technology provides a wide range of options for improving and developing their games. The vendor is introducing such technology to attack customers that also propel the growth of the online gambling market. However, strict regulation of GCB is the major restraint for the growth of the online gambling market. The easy access to platforms such as desktop and mobile is helping to boost demand for the online gambling market. The number of countries is legalizing online gambling since it offers high revenue generation and a high rate of employment; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the online gambling market.

What is the SCOPE of Online Gambling Market?

The “Global Online Gambling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the online gambling market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of online gambling market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform and geography. The global online gambling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online gambling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online gambling market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global online gambling market is segmented on the basis of type, platform. On the basis of type the market is segmented as betting, casinos, poker, bingo, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as desktop, mobile.

What is the Regional Framework of Online Gambling Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online gambling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online gambling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

