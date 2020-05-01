Transport Cases & Boxes Market Growing Demand, Business Guideline and Manufacturers by 2026 | Box Fort Inc, GT Line, Case Technology Inc., Gator Cases Inc, ZARGES Cases USA, Gemstar Manufacturing Inc

Global Transport Cases & Boxes market is accounted for $1,342.69 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,118.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are rising emphasis on safe and protective transportation of goods during transit and increasing demand for end-use industries. However, improvement in plastic material types coupled with the disadvantages of metal will hamper the growth of the market.

Transport cases & boxes are protective solutions designed to prevent damage to critical components and products such as communication systems, sensors, and equipment from impact and harsh weather conditions. They are usually made up of plastics and metal. These cases find useful applications in data-driven military operations, are used as a tool case kit, and to store various products which need protective packaging. Transport cases & boxes are impact resistance, waterproof, and can withstand harsh climatic conditions.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016563

Based on the material type, the metal segment is sub-segmented into the aluminium and steel. Aluminium segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to its low cost and lightweight. Aluminium’s strength, lightweight, and workability have led to increased use in transportation systems. Aluminium’s excellent thermal properties and resistance to corrosion have led to its use in air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat-exchange systems. Aluminium’s well-known corrosion resistance is an obvious advantage of road transport.

Some of the key players in the Transport Cases & Boxes market include Box Fort Inc, GT Line, Case Technology Inc., Gator Cases Inc, ZARGES Cases USA, Gemstar Manufacturing Inc., Plasticase (Nanuk Canada), PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH, Procases Inc., GMOHLING Transportgerate GmbH, Cases By Source, Inc., Wilson case, SKB Corporation US, Thermodyne International Ltd., Ameripack Inc., Peli Products, S.L.U., Trifibre Ltd, Plastica Panaro, KKC cases GmbH and Portabrace cases.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016563

Material Types Covered:

– Metal

– Leather

– Plastic

– Paperboard

– Wooden

– Other Material Types

Waterproof Features Covered:

– Non-Waterproof

– Waterproof

Case Weights Covered:

– 15 kg & above

– 10 – 15 kg

– 5 -10 kg

– 3 – 5 kg

– Below 3 kg

Carrying Capacities Covered:

– 150 kg & Above

– 100 – 150 kg

– 50 – 100 kg

– 20 – 50 kg

– Less than 20 kg

End Users Covered:

– Biotechnology

– Electronics & Semiconductor Components

– Photography & Music Equipment

– Military Equipment

– Chemicals

– Medical & Fire Safety Equipment

– Automotive & Mechanical Parts

– Measuring & Communication Equipment

– Other End User

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016563

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.