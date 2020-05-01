Ultralight Aircraft Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2018 – 2028

A recently published study on the Ultralight Aircraft Market by Future Market Insights (FMI) throws light on the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. According to the report, the Ultralight Aircraft Market will witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and likely to reach a value of ~US$ XX by 2029. The report digs deep to investigate the impact of the micro and macro-economic factors on the growth of the Ultralight Aircraft Market in the upcoming years.

Key players in the ultralight aircraft market including Quicksilver Aircrafts, Evektor Spol. S.R.O, Cirrus Design Corporation, and P&M Aviation are increasingly focuning on material, design, and technological improvements to gain an edge over the competition.

The Quicksilver Aircraft’s Sport 2SE special light sports aircraft is FAA approved and it offers users a unique open cockpit design, to improve on recreational experience with unhindered views and airflow capabilities, at low operational costs.

Evektor Spol S.R.O.’s EuroStar SL+ range of ultralight aircraft comes with ergonomic interior design including adjustable pedals, ventilation control, high backrest, along with corrosion resistant airframes that enable greatly reduced empty weight, for better fuel, equipment and crew load. The design allows easy recovery from spins in a variety of configurations for better safety.

P&M Aviation of the United States has developed its range of QUIKR ultralight aircraft, which are claimed to be the world’s fastest tri-wheel ultralight airplane. The design includes special self-rig internal washout rods, and a 100 horse power engine that enables pilots to reach speeds between 55 to 97 miles per hour.

Asia Pacific Ultralight Aircraft Market to Grow Owing to Increased Presence of Market Players

The rapidly expanding tourism industry in the major economies of the Asia Pacific region such as China and India, along with select places in the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to create major opportunities for ultralight aircraft market players in the region. In addition to these countries, Vietnam is also increasingly being seen as a major manufacturing hub for ultralight aircraft of the region.

On the other hand, the growth of the ultralight aircraft market in North America is arising from the deregulation of this aircraft segment, which is allowing ultralight aircraft manufacturers in the region to expand their product portfolio. While Europe too sees steady growth in the ultralight aircraft market owing to a relatively high interest in aircraft related sports and recreation.

Segmentation of the Global Ultralight Aircraft Market

Ultralight aircraft can be categorized on the basis of engine type, application, and aircraft type. On the terms of engine type, ultralight aircraft can be divided into electric or fuel powered. On the basis of application, ultralight aircraft can be divided into commercial, defense, and recreation. On the basis of aircraft type, ultralight aircraft can be divided into flex wing, rotary wing, or fixed wing aircrafts.

