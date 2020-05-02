46.8% Growth Rate for Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market by 2027 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period, from US$ 16 Million in 2020 to US$ 234 Million by 2027. This report spread across 203 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 163 Tables and 61 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

WiTricity Corporation(US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Bombardier Inc (Canada)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Toyota Motor Corporation(Japan)

HEVO Inc. (US)

Evatran Group Inc. (US)

”>50 KW segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, by power supply range.”

The >50 kW segment of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various incentives are provided for the development of commercial electric vehicles. Moreover, the>50 kW segment focuses on dynamic charging, which is a new and upcoming technology and has not yet commercialized. Thus, the development of dynamic charging is likely to fuel the >50 kW segment in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

“Home Charging Station is estimated to be the largest segment of wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by charging station type.”

The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs has fueled the growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.Growing environmental concerns, rising fossil fuel prices, long-term supply concerns, and improved technology have accelerated the growth of the BEV and PHEV technology. Many OEMs are now offering BEVs and PHEVs equipped with wireless power transfer technology. For instance, the new Toyota Prius, a PHEV by Toyota, is equipped with a new wireless charging system developed by WiTricity Corporation.

Competitive Landscape of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements

3.3 Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Adjacent Market Players: Competitive Leadership Mapping

5.1 Progressive Company

5.2 Resposive Companies

5.3 Dynamic Companies

5.4 Starting Blocks

6 Winners vs. Tail-Enders

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : The report offers comprehensive information about the wireless charging for electric vehicle market and the top players in the market.

: The report offers comprehensive information about the wireless charging for electric vehicle market and the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation : The report provides detailed insights into the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

: The report provides detailed insights into the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. Market Development : The report offers comprehensive information about the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. The report analyzes the wireless charging for electric vehicle market across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

: The report offers comprehensive information about the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. The report analyzes the wireless charging for electric vehicle market across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

