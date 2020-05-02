Articulated Robots Market Share, Size, Worth $38.45 Billion, Segmentation, Growth, Revenue & Top Companies by 2026

Global Articulated Robots Market Research Report offers a detailed projection and opportunities of the Articulated Robots market. The report even sheds light on the prime Articulated Robots market events including market leaders, modern trends, technological innovations and growth opportunities in the global Articulated Robots market that aids industry experts and investors in making crucial business judgments.

An articulated robot possesses a robotic arm that uses rotary joints to perform precise movements repeatedly and consistently. Such robots are widely used in manufacturing industries for applications such as assembling, material handling, welding, sealing, picking, cutting, painting and spraying, and machine tending.

Some of the key players in global Articulated Robots market are OMRON Corporation, FANUC Corp, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Yamaha Robotics, ABB Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panasonic Corporation (Activelink), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Universal Robots, Aurotek Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Genmark Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Midea Group (KUKA).

Amongst End User, the metals and machinery industry is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for machines in industries, such as agriculture, packaging, and manufacturing, for various applications. The metals and machinery industry has been among the versatile industries for automation solutions. It performs several functions ranging from small details to higher performance in complex tasks.

By Geography, APAC is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the adoption of articulated robots by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea for a myriad of industrial applications. Also, the low cost of production enables various manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC.

Types Covered:- 6-Axis or More, Major-Type, 5-Axis, Administrator-Type, 4-Axis or Less, Independent-Type, Other Types

Components Covered:- Software, Hardware, Services, Other Components

Sales Channels Covered:- Distribution Channel, Direct Channel

Applications Covered:- Painting & Dispensing, Bin Picking, Soldering & Welding, Cutting & Processing, Washing, Material Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Commonweal, Load/Unload, Milling & Grinding, Commercial, Other Applications

End Users Covered:- Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), Metals and Machinery, Precision Engineering and Optics, Agriculture and Other End Users

Some key points of Global Articulated Robots Market research report:-

Business description – A detailed Overview of the Global Articulated Robots Industry

Telescopic Outlook – The Global Articulated Robots Market 2019 report offers product overview, Global Articulated Robots share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details.

Market Dynamics – Readers are provided with comprehensive analysis of market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Key Competitors – Global Articulated Robots Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Major Products – Global Articulated Robots brands, services, and products of the company.

Readability – Global Articulated Robots market report includes graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly readable and easy to understand.

Expert Analysis – Sales revenue, Future Strategies, Innovation and Technological trends, factors impacting development, SWOT.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:-



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Articulated Robots Market, By Payload Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High (60.01-225.00 kg)

5.3 Medium (16.01-60.00 kg)

5.4 Low (Up to 16.00 kg)

5.5 Heavy (More than 225.00 kg)

6 Global Articulated Robots Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 6-Axis or More

6.3 Major-Type

6.4 5-Axis

6.5 Administrator-Type

6.6 4-Axis or Less

6.7 Independent-Type

6.8 Other Types

7 Global Articulated Robots Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Arm

7.3.2 End-Effector

7.3.3 Controller

7.3.4 Drive

7.3.5 Sensor

7.3.6 Power Supply

7.3.7 Motors

7.4 Services

7.5 Other Components

8 Global Articulated Robots Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distribution Channel

8.3 Direct Channel

9 Global Articulated Robots Market, By Application

10 Global Articulated Robots Market, By End User

11 Global Articulated Robots Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

