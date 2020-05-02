Artificial Intelligence Market Developments and Analytical Data, Forecast to 2027|Rockwell, Samsung Electronics, Facebook, Intel, Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle, SK Hynix Inc

Name: Sameer Joshi

According to Publisher, the Global Artificial Intelligence Market is accounted for $15.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $300.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants, enhance operational efficiency in manufacturing industry and increase in implementation of cloud based applications and services are some factors impacting the market growth. However, irregularity of artificial intelligence algorithms is restricting the market.

Artificial intelligence is an intelligence established by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence based systems basically appear as a black box data is fed in one end and the result is outputted from the other, with no way to check how the system came to its decision. It is associated to human intelligence with related characteristics such as language understanding, analysis, learning, problem solving and others and it is situated at the core of the next generation software technologies in the market. Google, IBM, Microsoft and other leading companies have dynamically executed AI as a essential part of their technologies.

By technology, computer vision segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing implementation of computer vision in autonomous and semiautonomous applications in different industries such as manufacturing and automotive, is fuelling the growth of this segment in the AI market.

Amongst geography, Asia Pacific dominates the global market during the forecast period. In this region, the growth of the market is influenced due to high computing power, parallel processing and fast improvements in information storage capacity.

Some of the key players in Artificial Intelligence market include Rockwell, Samsung Electronics, Facebook, Intel, Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle, SK Hynix Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, General Electric, Siemens, Mellanox Technologies, IRIS Automation, General Vision, Sentient Technologies, Micron Technology, Descartes Labs, Twitter.

Offering Covered:

-Services

-Software

-Hardware

Types Covered:

-Automated Robotic System

-Artificial Neural Network

-Expert System

-Digital Assistance System

-Embedded System

Technologies Covered:

-Computer Vision

-Context-Aware Computing

-Machine Learning

-Natural Language Processing (NLP)

-Machine Vision

Applications Covered:

-Querying Method

-Context Aware Processing

-Speech Recognition

-Cyber Security

-Digital Personal Assistant

-Video Analysis

-Image Recognition

-Gesture Control

-Smart Robots

-Language Processing

End-Users Covered:

-Law

-Marketing

-Fintech

-Human Resources

-Manufacturing

-Healthcare

-Agriculture

-Security

-Retail

-Automotive & Transportation

-IT & telecom

