Chickpeas Market Industry Growth, Research Strategy and Forecast Till 2022

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Chickpeas Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

The key players in the global Chickpeas Market report consist of

Bean Growers Australia Limited

The Wimmera Grain Co.,

AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc

OLEGA S.A

On the basis of Product type, the global Chickpeas Market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Desi

Kabuli

The global Chickpeas Market covers the demand trends of each Application which includes

Direct Consumption

Salads

Snacks

Hummus and Tahini

Sweets and Desserts

