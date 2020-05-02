Digital Scent Technology Market Size, by Manufactures, Type, Demand, Application and Regions- Forecast|AMS AG, Scent Sciences Corporation, Scentcom Ltd

Name: Sameer Joshi

According to Publisher, the Global Digital Scent Technology market is accounted for $320.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3115.15 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period. Widespread use of digital scent technology in defense and security, demand for e-nose application for diagnosis in medical and e-nose based superiority assessment of raw material in the food & beverage business are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high cost of electronic nose and unpredictability of air flow are hampering the market growth.

The digital scent technology utilizes hardware equipment such as scent synthesizer and e-nose to sense and produce various kinds of smells. Digital scent technology is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media such as web pages, movies & music. The technology uses hardware devices consisting of gas sensors such as e-nose and scent synthesizer, which help in sensing and generating different types of smells.

Amongst hardware device, E-noses segmented held significant market share during predicted period owing to continuous technological advancement and decreasing cost. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are dominating due to increasing acceptance of artificial intelligence in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of sophisticated technologies.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Scent Technology market include AMS AG, Scent Sciences Corporation, Scentcom Ltd, Electronic Sensor Technology, L-3 Technologies, Inc, Scentsational Technologies, The Enose Company, Alpha MOS SA, Airsense Analytics GmbH, Smiths Detection Inc, OSI Systems, Inc, Cobham PLC, FLIR Systems, Inc, Westminster International Ltd, Nuctech Company Ltd, Analogic Corporation, Chemring group PLC and NOVO DR Ltd.

Hardware Devices Covered:

-Scent Synthesizer

-E-Nose

Products Covered:

-Medical Diagnostic Product

-Quality Control Product

-Explosives Detector

-Music and Video Game

-Smelling Screen

-Mobile Phone

-Other Products

End Users Covered:

-Military & Defense

-Communication

-Healthcare

-Education

-Food & Beverage

-Entertainment

-Marketing

-Other End users

