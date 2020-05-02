Electromagnetic Clutches Market Size, Share, Worth $5344.91 Million, Growth, Trends, Application Scope, Regional Demand and Top Players by 2026

Global Electromagnetic Clutches Market is expected to reach $5,344.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growing trend and evolving consumer preference towards manual to semi-automatic or fully-automatic transmission systems are expected to favorably impact the global electromagnetic clutches market growth. However, the high initial cost is hampering the electromagnetic clutches market growth.

Electromagnetic clutches are the clutches function under the effect of electromagnetic force, control the joint and separation of the clutch based on the power on/off of the coil. It make the torque transmit from active side to passive side with the function of electromagnetic energy, so as to complete the connection of mechanical mechanism, realized the transmission function of the drive system.

Some of the key players in the Electromagnetic Clutches market include Mitsubishi Electric, Karl E. Brinkmann, Goizper, Minebea, Magtrol, Altra Industrial Motion, Intorq, Miki Pulley, Ortlinghaus, Danaher, Tianjin Electric, and Guangde Lixin.

Based on the end user, machine tools segment is constantly enhancing as it is an indispensable part of engineering & construction projects, and intermittently used in operational manufacturing units for maintenance purposes owing to prevalent applications of machine tools in various industries. Machine tools are commonly used in these industries for various purposes such as grinding, turning, boring, and broaching.

By geography, the Asia-Pacific is going to have huge demand as the growth in this region will be driven by economic development in emerging countries such as China and India. The primary growth driver for the machine tool market in India is the country\’s growing automotive industry.

Product Types Covered:

• Wet Type

• Dry Type

• Magnetic Powder Type

• Other Product Types

End Users Covered:

• Automotive Industry

• Machine Tool

• Other End Users

