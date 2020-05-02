Electromechanical Relay Market Share, Size, Manufacturers, Segmentation, Trends, Revenue & 2026 Forecast

Global Electromechanical Relay Market Research Report 2019 enables the user to study and find out the future insights of the market and perform the analysis data to boost the business. The growth momentum estimated on account of comprehensive investigation provides complete data about the Electromechanical Relay Market.

Global Electromechanical Relay Market is accounted for $6.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast. The factors driving the market growth are rising demand for consumer electronic products and high growth in the emerging economies. However, emergence of solid-state relay is restraining the market.

Some of the key players in the Electromechanical Relay market are ABB Ltd., Ashida Electronics Pvt. Ltd., DARE Electronics, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Fujitsu, General Electric, Honeywell International, Leone Systems, Omron Corporation, Panasonic, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, TE Connectivity and Teledyne Relays.

Electromechanical relay is a switch used to control high power devices. It controls the electric circuit by opening or closing the contacts of that circuit. The electromechanical relay is widely used in kitchen electronic appliances that need to be switched ON/OFF. These relays can work on both AC and DC supply sources.

By Type, the heavy duty and high voltage relays segment is driven by machine control, control starters and other components which are made of durable and long-lasting materials. Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is having a huge demand due to increasing its uses in industry and commercial sector for power system protection and government subsidies for power protection.

Types Covered:

• Aerospace/MIL-SPEC Relays

• Contactor

• General Purpose Relay

• Heavy Duty and High Voltage Relays

• Power Relay

• Reed Relays

• Time-Delay Relay

• Other Types

Product Types Covered:

• Cost structures

• Manufacturing processes

• Raw materials

Applications Covered:

• Factory Automation

• Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning

• Motor Controls

• Railways routing and signaling

• Temperature Controllers

• Wireless technology

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Communication and Technology

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Automation

• Other End Users

