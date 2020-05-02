Home Laundry Appliances Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

Home laundry appliances include washer, dryer and combination of both washer and dryer. Combination washer dryers are widespread amongst those living in smaller urban properties as they only need half the amount of space usually essential for a separate washing machine and clothes dryer, and may not require an external air vent. Additionally, combination washer dryers allow clothes to be washed and dried “in one go”, saving time and effort from the user. Many washer dryer combo units are also designed to be moveable so it can be attached to a sink instead of requiring a separate water line. Washer dryer combinations are a type of home appliance that handles the basic laundering responsibilities of washing and drying clothes. These machineries are often called as “combo washer dryers” or “all-in-one washer dryers,” but basically the washer dryer combo is the size of a compact or standard washing machine, but is able to perform both washing and drying functions. Designed to handle different types of fabric and garments such as clothes, sheets, and towels, washer dryer combos usually have purposes such as temperature controls, customizable cycle controls, and ventless systems. While combo washer dryers are not as efficient and effective as some, fully functional, full-sized, separate washer and dryer machines, the combos provide a viable option for those who can benefit from having a compact machine which is able to wash and dry clothes.

Stackable washing machines, on the other hand, are defined by two separate machines, a washer and a dryer are stacked on top of one another. These stackable machines are often a good choice for big families that still need the full functionality and capacity of a washer and dryer without having to compromise too much related to space. Most stackable washer and dryer configurations come in the top-loading design as opposed to front-loading the design, which makes it simpler to access both the dryer and washer while they are stacked

The growth of the home laundry appliances market is fueled by factors such as rising number of middle class population which can afford washing machine and dryers, increased disposable income, changing lifestyle and increased level of standard of living. Growing number of working women population is also acting as a growth driver for the home laundry appliances market. There are some restraining factors for the home laundry appliances market such as rising price competition globally, a maturing market for washing machines and dryers, global economy slowdown, and technology competition. These factors are hindering the growth of the home laundry appliances market around the globe. The global home laundry appliances market has some emerging trends such as automatic washing machines, and use of automated software to program the controllers.

The home laundry appliances market is segmented based on type, product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segregated into washing machine, and dryer. Based on type, the home laundry appliances market is segmented into automatic, and semi-automatic. The home laundry appliances market is segregated into residential and commercial on the basis of application. Based on region, the market is divided into South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific home laundry appliances market is expected to expand over the next few years with a good growth rate. However, the Americas and Europe markets are expected to hold a substantial share during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region is changing preferences and lifestyle of the individuals in the emerging countries.

Key players operating in the global home laundry appliances market include Beko, Bosch, Electrolux AB, Creda, GE Appliances, Miele, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd, Haier, IFB Industries Ltd, LG Electronics, Philips, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Videocon Industries Ltd, Whirlpool, and so on. Key players are adding technologically advanced features in their current products and also adding new products to the current portfolio to remain competitive in the market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.