Intrauterine Device Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis by Type, Application, Regional Demand & Top Players by 2026

Global Intrauterine Device (IUD) Market Research Report 2019 process uses a top-down and bottom-up approach and several data triangulation methods to evaluate and validate the size of the entire Intrauterine Device (IUD) Market and other dependent sub-markets listed in this report.

No. of Pages: 121 & Key Players: 10

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Bayer

Cooper Surgicals.

Pregna International limited

Gyneas

Prosan

Egemen

Eurogine

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

SMB Corporation of India

Allergen

Intrauterine Device (IUD) Market Overview & Growth Insights:

Intrauterine devices are rapidly gaining popularity across the globe as they are effective, safe, long-acting and eliminate the need for other contraceptives.

There are some adverse effects attached to the use of IUDs which include spotting, uterus perforation, irregular menstrual pattern and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

Advantages of using copper IUDs is that they can be used as emergency contraceptives. They can be used within five days of unprotected intercourse to prevent pregnancy. Unlike the hormonal IUD, where the user has to wait for two days for the IUD to take effect, copper IUDs are functional immediately after insertion.

They are also less expensive in comparison to hormonal IUDs. The copper IUDs are expected to observe a steady growth, during the forecast period.

Several governments and non-profit organizations are promoting the use of IUDs in confluence with educating the people about birth control measures and family planning. Moreover, various awareness programs are expected to increase the sales of IUDs in the upcoming years.

Additionally, the act of repealing Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the United States has encouraged a large section of women to choose for long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), such as IUDs, due to the lack of access to abortion and rising co-payment. This is further supported by technological innovations, such as reusable and post-partum IUDs, which are anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

Hormonal Intrauterine Device (IUD)s

Copper Intrauterine Device (IUD)s

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

Gynecology Clinics

Hospitals

Households

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, product type, end user, market size and their forecast from 2018-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type, end user on with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Intrauterine Device Market Overview

5. Global Intrauterine Device Market, by Product Type

6. Global Intrauterine Device Market, by End user

7. Global Intrauterine Device Market by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

