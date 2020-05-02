Lab Titration Devices Market Analysis To 2027 Illuminated By New Report

Lab Titration Devices Market – Introduction

Titration is a method to determine the concentration of a solvent in a solution. Lab titration instruments use acid and base for titration. After titration, the pH meter and pH indicators are used to determine the end point. In case of oxidation-reduction titration, a potentiometer or redox indicator solution is used as the end-point indicator. A change in color indicates the end point of the titration.

Global Lab Titration Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

The global lab titration devices market is fragmented, with a large number of manufacturers operating regionally and internationally. Major players operating in the global lab titration devices market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Metrohm AG, Xylem Analytics Germany Sales GmbH & Co. KG, ECH Scientific Limited, Hanna Instruments, Daigger Scientific, Inc., COSA Xentaur, CSC Scientific Company, Inc., Hiranuma Sangyo Co., Ltd., and DKK-TOA CORPORATION.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading developer of life sciences products for in vitro diagnostics, laboratory equipment, bioproduction, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and environmental & other industries. It operates through four segments: life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products & services. The laboratory products & services segment offers products and solutions for centrifugation, liquid handling, cold storage, sample preparation & storage products, laboratory chemicals, supply chain solutions, clinical trial supply solutions, etc.

Hanna Instruments

Based in Limena, Italy, Hanna Instruments manufactures electro-analytical instrumentation such as pH electrodes with built-in temperature sensors, waterproof portable pH meters, single parameter colorimeters, single probe portable conductivity meters, multiparameter handheld testers, and multiparameter portable meters with built-in GPS. The company manufactures 3,000 products and its production facilities are located in the U.S., Italy, Romania, and Mauritius.

Xylem Analytics Germany Sales GmbH & Co. KG

Xylem Analytics Germany Sales GmbH & Co. KG offers field, portable, online, and laboratory analytical instrumentation for chemical, ocean/costal, environmental, food & beverage, wastewater, and pharmaceutical markets. The company’s major brands include SI Analytics, Aanderaa, Bellingham + Stanley, Ebro, Global Water, MJK, and OI Analytical. SI Analytics offers a range of products such as titrators & burettes, pH, dissolved oxygen, and conductivity meters, viscosity measuring systems, capillary viscometers, and SCHOTT instruments high-performance laboratory and process electrodes. The company has operations in the U.S., the U.K., Japan, China, Australia, and several other countries.

COSA XENTAUR

COSA Xentaur is an instrumentation devices company offering dew point measurement solutions, analytical laboratory equipment, NMR technology, WOBBE, and BTU analyzers. The company provides services to agriculture, biodieselchemical/pharmaceutical, manufacturing, petrochemical, and plastics industries. It has distributors in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Lab Titration Devices Market – Dynamics

The lab titration devices market is likely to be driven by increase in the demand for automated lab titration devices and rise in applications of titration systems in chemical laboratories, research, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, easy availability of titrators and consumables online and surge in the number of laboratory service providers are expected to fuel the growth of the lab titration devices market.

Increase in Demand for Automated Titration Devices

Manual titration is generally performed for small sample sizes. Automated lab titration devices are being used in chemical and pharmaceutical industries for precise and accurate results. Moreover, automated titration offers a number of advantages. In automated titration, end point detection is based on data and assumption. It is accessible, time saving, easy to use, and reduces the need for technical skills. It also lowers business risk with quality control and improved analysis. Therefore, increase in demand for automated lab titration devices is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Global Lab Titration Devices Market – Segmentation

The global lab titration devices market can be segmented based on type, product, end-user, and region.

In terms of type, the global lab titration devices market can be bifurcated into:

Manual

Automated

Based on product, the global lab titration devices market can be classified into:

Titrators

Consumables Burettes Pipettes Volumetric Flasks Stirrers Others



In terms of end-user, the global lab titration devices market can be divided into:

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Others

