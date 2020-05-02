Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, Pigment, and Others) and Application (Clothing/Garment, Household, Technical Textile, Display, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2023

The Mexico digital textile printing inks market was valued at $16 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $51 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2023. Digital textile printing inks are tailored for clothing, garment, textile, household, and display applications for jetting reliability, durability, high color, and excellent image quality. The growth in digital textile printing owing to on demand printing, short turnaround time, and ease of image modification fuel the digital textile printing inks market, which is expected to witness traction in the coming years.

The Rise in urbanization coupled with increase in demand for advertisements and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, banners, and others are projected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for Mexico digital textile printing inks. The sublimation ink segment has witnessed major demand owing to increase in demand for dye-sublimation printer in computer printing applications. Furthermore, the demand for pigment-based inks is projected to witness growth owing to its excellent archival print life coupled with color stability. Based on application, the display segment witnessed major growth in 2016 owing to increase in demand for touch panels and special effects applications. However, clothing and household segments are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the digital printing inks market owing to increase in textile and household decorative applications.

The Report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the Mexico digital textile printing inks market from 2015 to 2023 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

It offers comprehensive analysis of different type and application.

In-depth analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

It offers key insights on strategic analysis of various companies and the value chain analysis of digital textile printing inks.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Type

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigment

Others

By Application

Clothing/Garment

Household

Technical Textile

Display

Others

