Process Automation Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Segmentation, Top Players, Opportunities & 2026 Forecast

Global Process Automation Market Research Report 2019 is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. This is one of the most promising and extremely categorized sectors. The Process Automation industry research report assesses historical, latest values, and current changes to forecast market way for upcoming years from 2019 to 2026.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1067186

Global Process Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Improved focus on manufacturing in developing economies, technological innovations and growing adoption of robotics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, shortage of skilled workforce and security concerns are hindering the market.

Process automation industries have been into continuation for a long time. The advance in automation systems has taken the process industries to a next level in terms of time management, production quality, energy efficiency and optimization of process. It generally follows five layered architecture in which I/O systems is at lowest level then PLC then SCADA followed by MES and ERP respectively. These five layers together form process automation.

Some of the key players profiled in the Process Automation Market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, Danaher Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Ametek Inc, Rockwell Automation, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Yamatake Corporation, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmBH, Texas Instruments, Inc. and Eaton Corporation.

Order a copy of Global Process Automation Market Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1067186

Based on end user, paper and pulp industry has significant growth during the forecast period due to it required high utilization of raw material during a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation. By geography, North America has the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the major developments surrounding the emerging technologies.

Valves, Actuators and Positioners Covered:

• Actuators

• Valves

• Positioners

Modules Covered:

• Switches

• Input/Output Cards

• Controllers

• Software Systems

• Process Automation Services

• Instrumentation & Controls

Communication Protocols Covered:

• Wireless Protocol

• Wired Protocol

End Users Covered:

• Food and Beverages

• Oil and Gas

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Paper and Pulp

• Pharmaceutical

• Energy and Utilities

• Automotive

• Packaging

• Metals industry

• Other End Users

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1067186

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:-



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Process Automation Market, By Valves, Actuators and Positioners

6 Global Process Automation Market, By Modules

7 Global Process Automation Market, By Communication Protocol

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wireless Protocol

7.3 Wired Protocol

8 Global Process Automation Market, By End User

9 Global Process Automation Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]