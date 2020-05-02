Shellac Market Share, Growth, Volume, Top Players, Application, Regional Outlook & 2025 Forecast

Global Shellac Market Research Report 2019 provides a basic overview of the industry including definition, applications and classifications. Then, the report explores the international and regional major industry players in detail.

No. of Pages: 118 & Key Players: 11

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Manoharlal (Shellac)

Mahabir Shellac Factory

Aadhya International

Vishnu Shellac Factory

Gupta Brothers (Shellac)

Prakash Shellacs Factory

Chuxiong DES Shellac

Hind Suter Shellac

Stroever GmbH & Co. KG

Creasia Group

Kunming Forest Products Chemical

Shellac Market Statistics:

In terms of volume, the global Shellac Production was 31241 MT in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 38905 MT in 2024. In 2017, the global Shellac market is led by India, capturing about 55% of global Shellac production. Southeast Asia is the second-largest region-wise market with 30% of production share.

In 2017, the production in India is about 17185 MT, Jharkhand state ranks 1st followed by Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha. The cultivation of lac on a large number of hosts of different kinds, its collection by numerous small growers, variations in the yield depending on the type and size of the host, cultivation practices and climatic conditions are the major factors influencing the estimation of Shellac production. Overall, the total production in 2014 has declined by 19 % in comparison of the Shellac production during 2013.

At present, the major manufacturers of Shellac are concentrated in D. Manoharlal (Shellac), Mahabir Shellac Factory, Aadhya International, Vishnu Shellac Factory, Gupta Brothers (Shellac), Prakash Shellacs Factory, Chuxiong DES Shellac, Hind Suter Shellac etc.

Shellac Breakdown Data by Type

Wax Containing Shellac

Bleached shellac

Dewaxed shellac

Others

Shellac Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Industrial applications

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Shellac capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Shellac manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Shellac Market Overview

2 Global Shellac Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Shellac Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Shellac Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Shellac Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Shellac Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Shellac Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Shellac Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Shellac Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

