Vinyl Records Market Size, Share, Rising Trends, Sales Statistics, Top Players, Key Drivers & Opportunities by 2025

Global Vinyl Records Market Report provides segmentation on the basis of type (LP/EP Vinyl Records, Single Vinyl Records), application (Private, Commerce), and geographical regions. Vinyl Records Market report introduces the fastest-growing structure of the industry chain, possibilities for growth, market development status.

No. of Pages: 111 & Key Players: 12

Top International Companies Analyzed in this Report are:-

GZ Media

MPO International

Optimal Media

Record Industry

United Record Pressing

Pallas

Rainbo Records

Quality Record Pressings

A.N.D. Muzic Record Manufacturing

Prime Disc

Independent Record Pressing

StereoDisk

Vinyl Records Market Growth & On-Going Trends Analysis-

Promoting vinyl record as special editions/deluxe product will be a key trend for market growth.

Various players are trying to differentiate their product offerings launching special and deluxe editions of their copy. The manufacturers are now coming up with tailor made art to colored versions and patterned vinyl record to induce different customer segments. Manufacturers also receive customization orders for variations.

Limited editions are now more in demand for customers as people see vinyl record as a luxury niche and maintain it as a collection.

Aesthetic appeal of vinyl records will be a key driver for market growth. Listening to music as an activity has given high importance to the digital form of music, and to the sales of digital music players.

Over the years, the medium of music has changed in form and content. However, for an audiophile or a music lover, vinyl records are still considered to be an auratic product.

Vinyl records still stand as one of the fastest selling and growing mediums of music, despite the acceptance of digital media.

Vinyl Records Market Sales Statistics:-

Music industry watchers know that vinyl records have been enjoying a resurgence since their near-death in the mid-2000s, and the market continues to grow.

Revenue from sales of used records is particularly significant in the digital era, now that most of the attention is on streaming, where users can’t “resell” music.

Online marketplaces also sell several million vinyl records per year.

Revenue is a different matter. Because used vinyl is cheaper than new, total revenue for vinyl should be less than 2.5 times the RIAA numbers. But it’s still a lot higher.

Discogs lists X.X million used vinyl items in its marketplace from U.S. sellers (Discogs doesn’t distinguish between new and used; it only lists items by condition. The X.X million figure doesn’t count a million items rated as “Mint”). eBay lists X.X million used vinyl items from U.S. sellers. Amazon is likely the third-largest player in this space; it lists about 900,000 used vinyl records on its U.S. site.

Market Segment by Product Type:-

LP/EP Vinyl Records

Single Vinyl Records

Market Segment by Application:-

Private

Commerce

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Records Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 LP/EP Vinyl Records

1.3.3 Single Vinyl Records

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Records Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Private

1.4.3 Commerce

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 LP/EP Vinyl Records Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Single Vinyl Records Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Vinyl Records Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Vinyl Records Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Vinyl Records Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vinyl Records Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

7 Vinyl Records Consumption by Regions

8 Company Profiles

9 Market Forecast

10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Analysis

10.2 Sales Channels Analysis

10.2.1 Vinyl Records Sales Channels

10.2.2 Vinyl Records Distributors

10.3 Vinyl Records Customers

11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

11.1 Market Opportunities

11.2 Market Challenges

11.3 Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

