Aerospace Data Recorders Market at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025: Top Key Players are Honeywell International, L3 Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, RUAG Holdings and AstroNova

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Aerospace Data Recorders Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Aerospace Data Recorders industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aerospace Data Recorders market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Aerospace Data Recorders market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aerospace Data Recorders market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aerospace data recorders market is expectant to reach US$ 2379.5 million by 2025 as compared to US$ 1460.9 million in 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

RUAG Holdings AG

AstroNova Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

MadgeTech Inc.

The major factor influencing the Aerospace data recorders market growth is the rise in air traffic across the globe. The aviation industry is experiencing a huge growth in commercial aviation as well as military aviation as the demand for both has increased rapidly over the past decades. The increase in commercial aviation is attributed to the facts such as increase in disposable income in developed as well as few developing countries, decrease in flight tariffs, and demand for reduced travel time.

The increase in military aviation is due to the transportation of military personnel, cargo, and ammunitions from one place to another among others. Owing to these factors, the market for aerospace data recorders is anticipated to grow, however, the high price of next generation data and voice recorders are hindering the market growth. The integration of high end sensors and other technologies into the recorders increases the price of the final products, which in turn jeopardizing the Aerospace data recorders market growth to certain extend.

The Aerospace data recorders market have the potential to grow exponentially owing to different research and developments to enhance the recorders. The development of lightweight data recorders helps the aircraft manufacturers to allocate less space for the recorders, which in turn will help in placing other components. The lightweight and reduced size recorder developed by Honeywell International Inc. also helps in improving the aircraft operations. In addition, the implementation of 90 days’ underwater locator beacon is also set to increase the demand for aerospace data recorders in the future. Initially, the underwater locator beacons were capable of transmitting signal for maximum of 30 days, however, the recently developed underwater locator beacons are capable of transmitting signals for 90 days, facilitating the rescuers in search operations.

The aerospace data recorders market is segmented on basis of application as commercial aircrafts and military aircrafts. The rise in commercial aviation across the globe is increasing the commercial aircrafts, which in turn is increasing the demand for robust data and voice recorders. Thus, the increase in commercial aircrafts is impacting positively on the market for aerospace data recorders. The military aircrafts segment also contributes healthy market share in the aerospace data recorder market as the defense forces worldwide are investing huge amounts with an objective to develop or procure technologically advanced, reduced size and weight, crash protected and deployable data and voice recorders. The procurement of new military commuter aircrafts or fighter jets or military cargo aircrafts is demanding for integration of new recorders, which will facilitate in understanding the situation of the aircrafts while its airborne. In addition, the aircraft modernization practices are also being conducted by various defense forces in order to upgrade the data and voice recorders or to retrofit them. Thus, the military aircrafts segment is also helping the aerospace data recorders market to grow over the period.

The overall Aerospace data recorders market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Aerospace data recorders market.

