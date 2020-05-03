Aircraft Passenger Service Market 2019-2025 Emerging Demand and Huge Future Growth: Rockwell Collins, Zodiac Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, Triumph Group

Aircraft passenger service units are basically an aircraft component that are situated in the aircrafts above the seat of the passenger. Aircraft passenger service units comprised of an attendant call interface, warning signs to advise the passenger during flight, passenger airflow out, provision for speaker, a LED reading light, filler panels to adjust the passenger service unit configuration etc.

The comfort and safety of the passenger in an aircraft cabin presents a spacious appearance to avoid a closed-in feeling. Provision of passenger service units in the upper area of the cabin assists the passenger with various facilities. Thus, increasing demand for new systems in the aircraft interiors supporting the demand for aircraft passenger service units and driving the global aircraft passenger service units market.

One of the major challenges identified in the global aircraft passenger service units market is to maintain an ideals balance between the overall cost of the units and the reduction of the overall weight of the system. This is found to be one of the key goals of the aircraft passenger service units’ manufacturer.

This industry study presents the global Aircraft Passenger Service Units market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Aircraft Passenger Service Units production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Aircraft Passenger Service Units in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Rockwell Collins, Zodiac Aerospace, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered:

• Rockwell Collins

• Zodiac Aerospace

• Astronics Corporation

• Triumph Group

The study objectives are:

• To analyze and research the global Aircraft Passenger Service status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

• To present the key Aircraft Passenger Service manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Segment by Regions

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Other Regions

Aircraft Passenger Service Breakdown Data by Type

• Loud Speakers

• AC Vents

• Automatically Deployable Oxygen Masks

• Lighting System Components

• Others

Aircraft Passenger Service Units Breakdown Data by Application

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aircraft Passenger Service market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Aircraft Passenger Service Production by Regions

5 Aircraft Passenger Service Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Aircraft Passenger Service Study

14 Appendix

